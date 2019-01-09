News briefs for January 9, 2019.

Qubes OS 4.0.1 was released today, marking the first stable point release in the 4.0 series. Updates include all 4.0 dom0 updates, Fedora 29 TemplateVM, Debian 9 Template VM, Whonix 14 Gateway and Workstation TemplateVMs, and Linux kernel 4.14. You can get Qubes 4.0.1 from the Downloads Page.

KDE yesterday announced Plasma 5.14.5, the fifth and final point release to the Plasma 5.14 desktop environment series. According to Softpedia News, besides some small but important bug fixes, this release "contains a total of 61 changes across various components like Plasma Workspace, Plasma NetworkManager, Breeze GTK, Plasma Discover, and Plasma Desktop". Plasma 5.15, the start of the next major series, is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2019.

The Software Freedom Conservancy has six more days to collect the remaining $13,369 of the fundraiser that will be matched by Private Internet Access and a group of generous donors. Go here to become an official supporter.

ClearCube recently launched a C3xPi Thin Client for the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, LinuxGizmos reports. The C3xPi is $179.95, and ClearCube says it's the "only low-cost, virus-proof, single-case dual monitor thin client in the market". Go to the product page for all the details.

Ubuntu Touch announced its OTA-7 release yesterday. With this release, users now can change the keyboard color scheme; a keyboard layout for Lithuanian was added; the Morph browser received many improvements; and more. See the post for the full changelog and instructions on how to get OTA-7.