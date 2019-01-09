Qubes OS 4.0.1 Released, Plasma 5.14.15 Is Out, Software Freedom Conservancy Fundraiser, ClearCube Launches C3xPi Thin Client for RPi 3 Model B+ and Ubuntu Touch Announces OTA-7

by Jill Franklin
on January 9, 2019

News briefs for January 9, 2019.

Qubes OS 4.0.1 was released today, marking the first stable point release in the 4.0 series. Updates include all 4.0 dom0 updates, Fedora 29 TemplateVM, Debian 9 Template VM, Whonix 14 Gateway and Workstation TemplateVMs, and Linux kernel 4.14. You can get Qubes 4.0.1 from the Downloads Page.

KDE yesterday announced Plasma 5.14.5, the fifth and final point release to the Plasma 5.14 desktop environment series. According to Softpedia News, besides some small but important bug fixes, this release "contains a total of 61 changes across various components like Plasma Workspace, Plasma NetworkManager, Breeze GTK, Plasma Discover, and Plasma Desktop". Plasma 5.15, the start of the next major series, is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2019.

The Software Freedom Conservancy has six more days to collect the remaining $13,369 of the fundraiser that will be matched by Private Internet Access and a group of generous donors. Go here to become an official supporter.

ClearCube recently launched a C3xPi Thin Client for the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, LinuxGizmos reports. The C3xPi is $179.95, and ClearCube says it's the "only low-cost, virus-proof, single-case dual monitor thin client in the market". Go to the product page for all the details.

Ubuntu Touch announced its OTA-7 release yesterday. With this release, users now can change the keyboard color scheme; a keyboard layout for Lithuanian was added; the Morph browser received many improvements; and more. See the post for the full changelog and instructions on how to get OTA-7.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

privacy
If Your Privacy Is in the Hands of Others Alone, You Don’t Have Any
Doc Searls
""
Back to Basics: Sort and Uniq
Kyle Rankin
IBM
IBM Began Buying Red Hat 20 Years Ago
Glyn Moody
Ansible logo
Weekend Reading: Ansible
Shawn Powers
""
Using Linux for Logic
Joey Bernard
""
Unit Testing in the Linux Kernel
Zack Brown

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell