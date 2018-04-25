News briefs for April 25, 2018.

Purism has partnered with UBports to offer Ubuntu Touch on its Librem 5 smartphone. By default, the smartphone runs Purism's PureOS, which supports GNOME and KDE Plasma mobile interfaces. UBports is ensuring Ubuntu Touch will run on the phones as well, so the Librem 5 can "now offer users three fully free and open mobile operating system options".

Red Hat today announced the general availability of Red Hat Storage One, a "new approach to software-defined storage aimed at providing pre-configured, workload optimized systems on a number of hardware choices." Features include ease of installation, workload and hardware optimization, flexible scalability and cost-effectiveness.

Microsoft yesterday announced vcpkg, a single C++ library manager for Linux, macOS and Windows: "This gives you immediate access to the vcpkg catalog of C++ libraries on two new platforms, with the same simple steps you are familiar with on Windows and UWP today."

The Linux Foundation and Dice are looking for people to take their open-source job surveys: "this is your chance to let companies, HR and hiring managers and industry organizations know what motivates you as an open source professional." There two surveys, one for open-source professionals and one specifically for hiring managers.

Outreachy, which provides three-month internships for people from groups traditionally underrepresented in tech, has announced its accepted summer interns. Out of 1,264 applicants, 44 were chosen. Here's a list of all the interns and their projects. If you're interested in participating, the next round of Outreachy internships opens in September 2018 for the December 2018 to March 2019 internship round.