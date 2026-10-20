The Omarchy project has released Omarchy 4.0.5, introducing a substantial collection of hardware compatibility improvements, desktop performance optimizations, security fixes, and package updates for the Arch Linux-based operating system. Released on October 18, 2026, the update focuses on refining the existing desktop experience while preparing the distribution for its next major feature release.

Among the most important changes are improved NVIDIA hybrid graphics support for laptops, an updated Linux 7.2.8 kernel featuring the BORE scheduler, and compatibility improvements for Qt 6.12. The release also resolves boot-related black screens, fixes audio problems affecting certain Dell and USB speaker configurations, corrects Steam graphics driver selection, and improves the reliability of several desktop utilities.

Although version 4.0.5 is primarily a maintenance release, its improvements extend across many of the components that determine how smoothly a Linux desktop operates. From faster application launches and more responsive desktop panels to stronger security defaults and more reliable hardware detection, the update demonstrates Omarchy's continued emphasis on delivering a preconfigured Linux environment that requires relatively little manual setup.

Omarchy Continues Refining Its Arch Linux Desktop Experience

Omarchy is an opinionated Arch Linux-based distribution designed to provide a ready-to-use development and desktop environment built around the Hyprland Wayland compositor. Rather than presenting users with a minimal installation that requires extensive customization, Omarchy combines a carefully selected collection of applications, themes, keyboard shortcuts, and system configurations into a cohesive desktop experience.

The distribution has attracted attention among developers and experienced Linux users who appreciate keyboard-driven workflows, tiling window management, and the flexibility of Arch Linux without necessarily wanting to configure every component manually. Its desktop environment emphasizes efficient navigation, integrated development tools, and a consistent visual design, while retaining access to Arch's extensive software repositories.

Version 4.0.5 continues that approach by concentrating on problems that can interrupt everyday workflows. The release improves hardware compatibility, corrects regressions introduced by newer software packages, and reduces unnecessary delays in common desktop operations. Rather than introducing a dramatic redesign, the developers have focused on making the existing environment more predictable and responsive.

NVIDIA Hybrid Laptop Support Receives Important Improvements

One of the most significant changes in Omarchy 4.0.5 concerns laptops equipped with hybrid NVIDIA graphics configurations. These systems typically combine an integrated GPU, often provided by Intel or AMD, with a dedicated NVIDIA graphics processor intended for more demanding workloads such as gaming, 3D rendering, video processing, and GPU-accelerated development.

Hybrid graphics can be challenging on Linux because the operating system must coordinate multiple graphics devices while balancing performance, power consumption, and display compatibility. On many laptops, the integrated GPU handles ordinary desktop rendering to conserve battery life, while applications requiring greater graphics performance can be launched using the dedicated NVIDIA GPU.

Omarchy 4.0.5 optimizes the environment variables used by hybrid NVIDIA laptops, improving how the distribution configures graphics-related behavior on these systems. This is particularly relevant for Wayland environments, where graphics device selection and compatibility can depend on how the compositor, graphics drivers, and individual applications interact.

The update does not introduce an entirely new NVIDIA driver architecture or guarantee that every hybrid graphics configuration will work without additional setup. Instead, it refines Omarchy's existing configuration to reduce compatibility problems and provide more appropriate defaults for laptops containing multiple GPUs.

Understanding NVIDIA GPU Selection on Linux

Linux users with hybrid graphics hardware can inspect the graphics devices detected by their system using standard command-line tools. For example, the following command lists PCI devices associated with graphics controllers:

lspci | grep -Ei 'vga|3d|display'

On a typical hybrid laptop, the output may identify both an integrated Intel or AMD GPU and a dedicated NVIDIA device. This information is useful when diagnosing graphics-related problems because it confirms whether the operating system can detect both processors.

Users with a functioning NVIDIA driver installation can also inspect the dedicated GPU using:

nvidia-smi

The utility displays information such as the installed NVIDIA driver version, GPU utilization, memory consumption, and processes currently using the device. It does not directly indicate which GPU renders every desktop application, but it provides useful insight into whether the NVIDIA driver is operating correctly.

For applications that support NVIDIA PRIME render offloading, users may encounter environment variables such as __NV_PRIME_RENDER_OFFLOAD=1 and __GLX_VENDOR_LIBRARY_NAME=nvidia . These variables help direct compatible applications toward the dedicated GPU rather than the integrated graphics processor.

Omarchy's latest improvements focus on refining its handling of hybrid graphics environments. Users should generally rely on the distribution's supplied configuration rather than manually overriding graphics variables without first understanding how their particular laptop manages GPU selection.

Linux 7.2.8 Arrives With the BORE Scheduler

Omarchy 4.0.5 updates its default kernel to Linux 7.2.8, incorporating the BORE scheduler to improve desktop responsiveness. BORE, short for Burst-Oriented Response Enhancer, is a scheduling modification intended to improve how the Linux kernel handles interactive workloads, particularly when the system is running multiple competing tasks.

The Linux CPU scheduler determines which processes receive processor time and when they are allowed to execute. On a desktop computer, this involves balancing background tasks such as package updates, compilation jobs, and indexing services against interactive applications that need to respond quickly to keyboard input, mouse movement, and graphical events.

BORE modifies scheduling behavior to improve responsiveness under certain workloads. It considers characteristics of CPU execution bursts when making scheduling decisions, with the goal of preventing demanding background processes from unnecessarily degrading the experience of interactive applications.

The potential benefits are particularly relevant to Omarchy's intended audience. Developers frequently run compilers, containers, language servers, browsers, and terminal applications simultaneously, while desktop users may combine multimedia playback, gaming, and background maintenance operations. A scheduler tuned for responsiveness can help make these mixed workloads feel smoother, although actual performance differences depend on the hardware and applications involved.

What the BORE Kernel Means for Everyday Performance

The move to Linux 7.2.8 with BORE is more than a routine kernel version update. Omarchy now provides its BORE-enabled kernel directly through the linux-omarchy package rather than relying on a separate metapackage that points to linux-omarchy-bore . This simplifies the kernel packaging arrangement and makes the distribution's preferred scheduling configuration part of its standard kernel installation.

Users can verify the kernel version currently running on their system with:

uname -r

Additional kernel information can be displayed using:

uname -a

These commands are useful after a system update because installing a new kernel does not automatically mean the running system has switched to it. A reboot is normally required before the updated kernel becomes active.

The BORE scheduler should not be interpreted as a universal guarantee of higher benchmark scores or faster application execution. Scheduling changes often involve tradeoffs between throughput, latency, fairness, and power efficiency. Its main appeal in Omarchy is the possibility of improving perceived responsiveness when interactive desktop applications compete with demanding background tasks.

Qt 6.12 Compatibility Fixes Prevent Desktop Breakage

Omarchy 4.0.5 also updates its stable package collection to the October snapshot, including Qt 6.12. Qt is a widely used application development framework that provides graphical interface components and other libraries used throughout the Linux desktop ecosystem.

Major framework updates can introduce compatibility problems when applications or desktop components depend on behavior that has changed between versions. Omarchy encountered such issues with its shell, where the Qt 6.12 transition could disrupt colors, panels, and other interface elements.

The new release includes fixes addressing these regressions, restoring the expected appearance and behavior of the desktop. Third-party shell plugins also receive compatibility corrections, helping extensions continue functioning after the framework update.

These changes are important because Omarchy emphasizes a tightly integrated desktop experience. A framework update that disrupts visual styling or plugin functionality can affect the consistency that users expect from the distribution. Resolving these issues before they become widespread helps preserve the reliability of the desktop while allowing Omarchy to benefit from newer upstream software.

Faster Application Launches and More Responsive Desktop Panels

Desktop performance receives attention beyond the kernel scheduler. Omarchy 4.0.5 improves the responsiveness of its desktop bar and reduces the time required to restart the shell. These changes can make the environment feel more immediate, particularly when users frequently interact with desktop controls or reload components while customizing their setup.

The update also accelerates browser and web application launches. Modern browsers are among the most frequently used applications on Linux desktops, and even relatively small startup improvements can become noticeable when users repeatedly open browser windows or launch web-based tools throughout the day.

System updates receive an optimization as well. Omarchy now avoids redundant keyring refreshes during update operations, reducing unnecessary work that could previously extend the time required to complete maintenance tasks.

Together, these improvements focus on reducing friction in routine interactions. They do not fundamentally change how Hyprland operates, but they address the small delays and inconsistencies that can accumulate during everyday use.

Black Screen Boot Problems Are Addressed

Omarchy 4.0.5 fixes a problem that could cause certain systems to hang on a black screen during startup. Boot-related display failures are particularly frustrating because they can prevent users from reaching the desktop even when the underlying operating system is otherwise functioning.

Such problems can involve graphics initialization, display configuration, driver compatibility, or interactions between early boot components and the graphical session. The exact cause depends on the affected hardware and software configuration, so a fix for one boot-related black screen does not necessarily resolve every possible graphics startup issue.

Nevertheless, correcting a confirmed boot hang improves reliability for affected systems and reduces the likelihood that users will need to troubleshoot from a text console or recovery environment.

Users investigating startup problems can examine kernel messages from the current boot with:

sudo journalctl -k -b

To inspect warnings and errors from the previous boot, when a previous boot journal is available, they can use:

sudo journalctl -b -1 -p warning

These commands can reveal graphics initialization errors, missing firmware, driver failures, and other messages associated with unsuccessful startup attempts. They are diagnostic tools rather than automatic repairs, but they provide a useful starting point when identifying hardware compatibility problems.

Dell XPS 13 Panther Lake Audio Support Is Fixed

Audio compatibility is another important focus of the release. Omarchy 4.0.5 fixes built-in speaker support on Dell XPS 13 laptops using Intel's Panther Lake platform, addressing a hardware-specific issue that could prevent the internal speakers from functioning correctly.

Modern laptop audio systems can involve complicated combinations of digital signal processors, firmware, codecs, and kernel drivers. Even when the operating system recognizes the audio controller, additional configuration or firmware support may be necessary before the speakers operate as expected.

This is especially relevant on newly introduced hardware platforms, where Linux support often improves through a combination of kernel updates, firmware packages, audio configuration changes, and distribution-specific adjustments.

The fix should make Omarchy more practical for owners of affected Dell XPS 13 models, particularly those who want a functioning desktop installation without manually investigating the Linux audio stack.

USB Speaker Lockups and EasyEffects Problems Are Corrected

The release also addresses USB audio problems affecting KEF LSX II LT speakers. On affected systems, the speakers could experience lockups during operation, disrupting audio playback and potentially requiring additional intervention to restore functionality.

Omarchy 4.0.5 includes a correction intended to prevent these lockups, improving compatibility with the affected USB audio devices. This is part of a broader collection of audio improvements that also address EasyEffects 8, the audio-processing application used for effects, equalization, and other sound adjustments.

EasyEffects receives fixes involving audio sink resolution and filters that use separate input and output nodes. The update also corrects a problem that prevented speaker tuning from receiving real-time audio priority, which can matter for consistent processing under system load.

Linux users can inspect the audio devices exposed through PipeWire using:

wpctl status

This command displays available audio devices, sinks, sources, and active streams. It can be helpful when troubleshooting a device that appears connected but is not being selected for playback.

The improvements in Omarchy 4.0.5 should reduce the need for manual audio configuration on affected systems while making the distribution's audio-processing features more dependable.

Steam Installation Now Selects the Correct Graphics Drivers

Gaming receives a useful correction involving Steam installation and graphics driver selection. Previously, Omarchy could select inappropriate graphics drivers during Steam setup, potentially creating problems with game rendering or hardware acceleration.

Graphics driver selection is particularly important on Linux because different GPU vendors and hardware generations depend on different combinations of kernel drivers, Mesa components, Vulkan implementations, and proprietary software. Installing an incorrect package can lead to poor performance, missing acceleration, or applications failing to start.

Omarchy 4.0.5 corrects this behavior so Steam installation chooses the appropriate graphics drivers for the detected hardware. This improvement complements the release's NVIDIA hybrid laptop changes, although the two fixes address different aspects of graphics configuration.

Users can inspect their available Vulkan devices with:

vulkaninfo --summary

The command requires the vulkan-tools package and provides a summary of Vulkan-capable devices and driver information. It is particularly useful when diagnosing whether a game or graphics application can access the expected GPU.

The Steam installation fix should make gaming setup more predictable, especially for users who expect Omarchy's automated configuration to select suitable software without extensive manual intervention.

Windows Virtual Machine Launch Failures Are Resolved

Omarchy 4.0.5 also corrects directory permission problems that could prevent Windows virtual machines from launching. Virtualization is a useful feature for developers who need to test applications across operating systems, run Windows-only software, or maintain isolated development environments.

Permission errors can prevent a virtualization process from accessing required disk images, configuration files, or supporting directories. These problems are not always obvious because the virtual machine may fail to start even when the underlying virtualization software is correctly installed.

The update fixes the affected directory permissions in Omarchy's Windows VM workflow, reducing one source of startup failure. For users who depend on Windows virtual machines alongside their Linux development environment, this should make the integrated workflow more reliable.

Administrators troubleshooting similar problems can inspect file and directory permissions using commands such as ls -ld and stat , although they should avoid changing ownership or permissions blindly. Virtualization software often depends on carefully configured access controls, and overly permissive changes can create unnecessary security risks.

Laptop Lid Handling Becomes More Reliable

Another practical fix prevents closing a laptop lid from interrupting an ongoing system shutdown. Depending on the system's power-management configuration, closing the lid can trigger a suspend operation, which may interfere with a shutdown sequence that has already begun.

This behavior can be inconvenient when users initiate shutdown and immediately close their laptop before placing it in a bag or moving to another location. If the shutdown is interrupted, the machine may remain powered on or enter an unexpected state.

Omarchy 4.0.5 addresses this interaction so lid closure no longer disrupts the shutdown process on affected systems. While it is a relatively small change, it improves an everyday workflow that laptop users may encounter frequently.

The release also fixes an idle timeout configuration issue where setting the timeout to 0 could immediately lock the session instead of disabling the timeout. Correcting this behavior makes power and session management settings more predictable.

Security Improvements Strengthen Omarchy's Default Configuration

Omarchy 4.0.5 includes three notable security improvements that address command execution, credential handling, and administrative helper scripts. These changes are particularly relevant because Omarchy is designed for development workflows, where users regularly execute scripts, work inside project directories, and interact with tools that may modify their environment.

The first change removes unsafe automatic modifications to the PATH environment variable inside project directories. The PATH variable determines which directories the shell searches when a user executes a command without specifying its full location. Automatically inserting an untrusted project directory into that search path can create a security risk if it contains an executable with the same name as a legitimate system command.

For example, users can inspect their current command search path with:

printf '%s

' "$PATH"

They can also determine which executable will run when a command is entered:

command -v python

The new behavior reduces the possibility that a malicious executable inside a project directory could be selected unexpectedly. This is particularly important when working with downloaded repositories or unfamiliar source code.

The second security fix ensures that root password hashes are erased during a factory reset. Removing sensitive authentication material is important when preparing a system for another user or returning it to an initial state, because retaining password hashes could expose credentials that should no longer be associated with the installation.

The third change hardens helper scripts against malicious command-line flags. Shell scripts that pass user-controlled arguments to other commands must handle those arguments carefully, since values beginning with a hyphen can sometimes be interpreted as options rather than ordinary data. Strengthening this behavior reduces the possibility of unexpected command execution or unsafe operations caused by specially crafted arguments.

SSH and Firewall Behavior Receive Corrections

Remote administration also becomes more reliable in Omarchy 4.0.5. The update fixes a problem where firewall rules could remain active after SSH was disabled, leaving the system's network configuration inconsistent with the user's intended settings.

SSH is widely used for remote terminal access, file transfers, and development workflows. When users enable or disable an SSH service through a distribution's management interface, they reasonably expect the corresponding firewall configuration to reflect that choice.

Persistent firewall rules can create confusion during troubleshooting and may leave network access configured differently from what the user expects. The fix improves consistency between Omarchy's SSH controls and the underlying firewall configuration.

Developers working remotely also receive improvements to clipboard integration in Neovim over SSH. Copying and pasting text between a remote terminal editor and the local desktop can involve terminal escape sequences and clipboard integration mechanisms that behave differently across environments. The latest update improves the reliability of these operations, making remote editing more convenient.

Third-Party Plugins and Display Controls Become More Reliable

Omarchy 4.0.5 fixes script execution failures affecting third-party plugins, along with compatibility problems introduced by Qt 6.12. These changes should make extensions more dependable for users who customize their desktop beyond the distribution's default configuration.

The update also corrects the Display panel's monitor toggle, which previously could fail to turn a display on or off as expected. Multi-monitor setups are common among developers and desktop users, and reliable display controls are especially important when switching between workstations, external monitors, and laptop-only configurations.

Another correction addresses lock recovery behavior that could interfere with a session already controlled by another screen locker. Proper coordination between locking mechanisms matters because unexpected interactions can disrupt a user's session or create inconsistent authentication behavior.

Smaller refinements include fixing calendar grid errors in certain time zones, improving Wi-Fi QR code generation, ensuring clicked links focus the browser window, and correcting formatting in Fastfetch's swap information. Individually, these are modest changes, but together they improve the overall consistency of the desktop.

AI Agent Tools Gain Automatic Update Support

Omarchy 4.0.5 also improves its developer-oriented tooling by enabling automatic updates for Hermes and OpenClaw agents. These tools are part of the growing ecosystem of AI-assisted development and automation software that developers may integrate into their daily workflows.

Keeping agent software updated can provide access to new functionality, compatibility improvements, and security fixes. However, automatic updates also introduce operational considerations, particularly when tools can access local files, execute commands, or interact with external services.

Users working with AI agents should understand what permissions those tools possess and how updates are managed. The new self-updating behavior is intended to simplify maintenance, but it does not eliminate the importance of reviewing configuration, credentials, and access permissions.

Omarchy also corrects a problem involving agent usage limits that did not reset when their configured usage window ended. This improves the accuracy of usage tracking and reduces unnecessary interruptions for users working within defined limits.

T2 Mac Installations Receive a Firmware Fix

Users installing Omarchy on certain Intel-based Apple computers with the T2 security chip receive another hardware compatibility improvement. The update fixes an issue where installations could omit the Broadcom firmware fetcher needed for supported wireless hardware.

Apple's T2-equipped Macs can present additional challenges for Linux installations because several hardware components depend on specialized drivers, firmware, or platform-specific configuration. Wireless networking is particularly important during setup, since users may need connectivity to download packages and complete system configuration.

Restoring the missing firmware fetcher helps affected installations obtain the components required for Broadcom wireless support. However, compatibility still depends on the specific Mac model and the broader state of Linux support for its hardware.

The fix demonstrates Omarchy's effort to support a wider range of systems beyond conventional desktop PCs and laptops, even when those devices require additional configuration.

Omarchy's Package Repository Takes Priority Over Arch

Another infrastructure change in version 4.0.5 gives Omarchy's own package repository priority over Arch Linux repositories. This is significant because Omarchy builds on Arch while maintaining its own collection of packages, configurations, and customizations.

Repository priority determines which package source is preferred when multiple repositories provide packages with the same name. For a distribution that maintains customized components, ensuring the intended packages take precedence helps prevent ordinary repository updates from replacing distribution-specific versions unexpectedly.

This is especially relevant to components such as the Omarchy kernel and desktop shell, where the distribution may apply modifications or package software differently from upstream Arch Linux.

The change helps preserve consistency between Omarchy's tested package collection and the components installed on users' machines. It also reinforces the importance of using the distribution's recommended update workflow rather than treating an Omarchy installation as identical to a manually configured Arch Linux system.

How to Upgrade to Omarchy 4.0.5

Existing Omarchy users can upgrade through the distribution's built-in update interface by selecting Update > Omarchy. This is the project's recommended method for applying the new release and receiving its associated configuration and package changes.

Users should save their work before beginning an update, particularly because version 4.0.5 includes a kernel upgrade and changes affecting graphics, audio, and desktop components. A reboot is advisable after the installation completes so the system can begin using the updated kernel and any newly installed drivers.

New users can install Omarchy 4.0.5 using the updated installation ISO. The project provides a SHA-256 checksum that can be used to verify the integrity of the downloaded image before writing it to installation media.

On Linux, a downloaded ISO can be checked with:

sha256sum omarchy-4.0.5.iso

The expected checksum for the official Omarchy 4.0.5 ISO is:

73fd4334f1f67b19cd8a5589f9363173fc3aec07c0a59f198833eaddb66877a1

The calculated value should match the published checksum exactly. If it does not, users should avoid installing from that image and download a fresh copy from the official project distribution channel.

What Omarchy 4.0.5 Means for Linux Desktop Users

Omarchy 4.0.5 is not intended to redefine the distribution's interface or introduce a completely new desktop workflow. Its importance comes from improving the underlying components that make the existing environment practical for daily use.

For laptop owners, the NVIDIA hybrid graphics optimizations, improved lid handling, and hardware-specific audio fixes address problems that can make Linux installations difficult to maintain. For developers, faster application launches, improved Neovim clipboard behavior, more reliable virtual machines, and updated AI agent tools reduce friction in common workflows.

Desktop users benefit from the BORE-enabled Linux 7.2.8 kernel, Qt 6.12 compatibility fixes, more responsive shell components, and corrected display and session behavior. Meanwhile, the security changes demonstrate attention to potentially dangerous defaults involving executable search paths, credentials, and command-line argument handling.

The result is a release that prioritizes stability and polish over headline features. For an operating system built around a highly customized, keyboard-driven desktop, maintaining that consistency is essential as upstream Linux components continue evolving.

Conclusion

Omarchy 4.0.5 delivers a meaningful collection of improvements for users who want an Arch Linux-based desktop with strong hardware support, responsive performance, and a carefully integrated development environment. Released on October 18, 2026, the update addresses several practical issues affecting NVIDIA hybrid laptops, graphics driver selection, audio devices, boot reliability, and desktop compatibility.

The transition to Linux 7.2.8 with the BORE scheduler is particularly notable, providing a kernel configuration focused on interactive responsiveness. Qt 6.12 support, faster browser launches, improved shell performance, and streamlined system updates further refine the everyday experience.

Hardware compatibility also receives substantial attention, including fixes for Dell XPS 13 Panther Lake speakers, KEF USB audio devices, T2-equipped Macs, and systems affected by boot-related black screens. Steam installation and Windows virtual machine handling become more reliable, while improvements to EasyEffects and remote Neovim workflows address specialized user needs.