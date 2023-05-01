Introduction

In the world of Linux, the split command is a powerful tool used to split or break large files into smaller pieces. This command comes in handy when dealing with large log and archive files that are difficult to handle as a whole. With the split command, you can split files based on the number of lines or the file size, customize the output file names, and more. In this article, we will explore the various options and examples of using the split command in Linux, blending information from multiple sources​.

Splitting Files Based on Number of Lines

The split command allows you to split a file into smaller files based on the number of lines. By default, each split file contains 1000 lines. However, you can customize the number of lines per file using the -l option. For example, to split a file named index.txt into files with 4 lines each, you can use the following command:

split -l 4 index.txt split_file

This command will create multiple split files, each containing 4 lines​.

Verbose Mode and Customizing Suffix

When using the split command, you can enable the verbose mode to receive a diagnostic message each time a new split file is created. Simply use the --verbose option along with the command. This can be helpful when you want to track the progress of the split operation​​.

By default, the split output files are named with alphabetic suffixes like xaa , xab , and so on. However, you can change the suffix to numeric using the -d option. This will create split files with suffixes like x00 , x01 , and so on​.

Splitting Files Based on File Size

The split command also allows you to split files based on their size. You can specify the file size in bytes, kilobytes, megabytes, or gigabytes using the -b option. For example, to split a file named tuxlap.txt into files of size 2 megabytes each, you can use the following command:

split -b 2M tuxlap.txt

This command will create multiple split files, each with a size of 2 megabytes​.

Customizing Output File Names

With the split command, you have the flexibility to customize the output file names. By default, the output files are named with a prefix followed by alphabetic or numeric suffixes. However, you can specify a custom prefix for the output files using the command syntax:

split {file_name} {prefix_name}

For example, to split a file named tuxlap.txt and create output files with the prefix split_file_ , you can use the following command:

split tuxlap.txt split_file_

This will generate split files with names like split_file_aa , split_file_ab , and so on​​.

Splitting Files into Chunks

The split command also allows you to split a file into a specific number of chunks using the -n option. For instance, if you want to split an ISO file into 4 output files, you can use the following command:

split -n4 linux-lite.iso

This command will divide the ISO file into 4 chunk output files​.

Avoiding Zero-Sized Split Files

In certain scenarios, when splitting a small file into a large number of chunk files, it may result in zero-sized split files that do not serve any purpose. To avoid creating such files, you can use the -e option. This option ensures that no zero-sized split files are generated during the split operation. For example, the following command will prevent the creation of zero-sized split files:

split -l 4 -e index.txt

By using this option, you can ensure that all the split files have a meaningful size and contain useful data​​.

Combining Split Command Techniques

The power of the split command lies in its versatility and the ability to combine multiple options and techniques to achieve desired results. For example, you can split a file into smaller chunks with a customized suffix and a specific number of lines per file. The following command demonstrates this combination:

split -l 4 -d -a 4 index.txt

In this example, the file index.txt will be split into multiple files, with each file containing 4 lines. The split files will have a numeric suffix and a suffix length of 4 characters​.

Conclusion