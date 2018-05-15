News briefs for May 15, 2018.

It seems like the next Ubuntu release (18.10) may support Android devices out-of-box via a utility called GSConnect. This is similar to KDE Connect. Transfer files, receive notifications, and more.

The Mozilla team has been hard at work to address all of the known problems plaguing their bookmark sync functionality. A new engine has been developed to address these issues which landed in the latest Nightly build.

Speaking of Mozilla, Firefox 61 beta 6 will be available for testing on May 18.

Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5, Scientific Linux 7.5 is now officially released.

According to a recent commit, the GNOME team is removing the ability to launch binary applications from within Nautilus. Note that this only affects the file manager and nothing else.