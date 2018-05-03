Facebook Open-Sources Its PyTorch AI Framework, Kitty Malware Targets Drupal, GCC 8.1 Released and More

by Jill Franklin
on May 3, 2018

News briefs for May 3, 2018.

Facebook has open-sourced its PyTorch 1.0 AI framework. Facebook was using the framework in-house for its machine learning projects, but now it is free for developers to use as well. According to the story on ZDNet, "PyTorch 1.0 integrates PyTorch's research-oriented aspects with the modular, production-focused capabilities of Caffe2, a popular deep learning framework and ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange), an open format to represent deep learning models."

Kitty malware is targeting Drupal to mine for cryptocurrency. ZDNet reports that "The vulnerability allows threat actors to employ various attack vectors to compromise Drupal websites. Scanning, backdoor implementation, and cryptocurrency mining are all possible, as well as a data theft and account hijacking." And even worse, "the malware is also commanded to infect other web resources with a mining script dubbed me0w.js", which attacks any future visitors of the web site as well.

The Steam Controller team announced yesterday that the latest Steam Client beta supports the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. The announcement adds that "the d-pad is ideal for fighting games and platformers and the gyro enhances aim in your action/FPS titles."

GCC 8.1 was released yesterday. This is a major release and contains "substantial new functionality not available in GCC 7.x or previous GCC releases". See this page for a summary of the "huge number of improvements", including improvements to inter-procedural, profile-driven and link-time optimizations.

The results are in for openSUSE's board election: Gertjan Lettink (Knurpht), Simon Lees and Ana Maria Martinez will serve a two-year term. Congrats to the winners!

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads.

