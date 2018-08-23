News briefs for August 23, 2018.

Debian is withholding security patches for the latest Intel CPU design flaw due to licensing issues. The Register reports that the end-user license file Intel added to the archive "prohibits, among other things, users from using any portion of the software without agreeing to be legally bound by the terms of the license", and Debian is not having it. See also Bruce Perens' blog post on this issue.

Linus Torvalds ranted about the XArray pull request this week on the LKML saying, "For some unfathomable reason, you have based it on the libnvdimm tree. I don't understand at all why you did that. That libnvdimm tree didn't get merged, because it had complete garbage in the mm/ code. And yes, that buggy shit was what you based the radix tree code on. I seriously have no idea why you have based it on some unstable random tree in the first place."

Red Hat is transitioning its customers and product portfolio to a new container registry for Red Hat container images at registry.redhat.io. Red Hat notes that as it makes this transition, "the goal is to have a uniform experience for all of our registries that uses industry standard Open Authorization (OAuth)."

The Linux Foundation announced that its Akraino Edge Stack, "designed to improve the state of edge cloud infrastructure for enterprise edge, OTT edge, and carrier edge networks", is moving from formation to execution. The Akraino Edge Stack seed code will be released to the community this week at the Akraino Edge Stack Developer Summit.

Two openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were released this week. Changes include a move to kernel 4.18.0, KVM improvements, Mozilla Firefox 61.0.2 and many more fixes and updates.

digiKam 6.0.0 beta 1 was released recently. The next major version will include "full support of video files management working as photos"; "new tools to export to Pinterest, OneDrive and Box web-services"; "an integration of all import/export web-service tools in LightTable, Image editor and Showfoto"; and many more improvements.