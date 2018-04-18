So many of you have asked how to help Linux Journal continue to be published* for years to come.

First, keep the great ideas coming—we all want to continue making Linux Journal 2.0 something special, and we need this community to do it.

Second, subscribe or renew. Magazines have a built-in fundraising program: subscriptions. It's true that most magazines don't survive on subscription revenue alone, but having a strong subscriber base tells Linux Journal, prospective authors, and yes, advertisers, that there is a community of people who support and read the magazine each month.

Third, if you prefer reading articles on our website, consider becoming a Patron. We have different Patreon reward levels, one even gets your name immortalized in the pages of Linux Journal.

Fourth, spread the word within your company about corporate sponsorship of Linux Journal. We as a community reject tracking, but we explicitly invite high-value advertising that sponsors the magazine and values readers. This is new and unique in online publishing, and just one example of our pioneering work here at Linux Journal.

Finally, write for us! We are always looking for new writers, especially now that we are publishing more articles more often.

With all our gratitude,

Your friends at Linux Journal

*We'd be remiss to not acknowledge or thank Private Internet Access for saving the day and bringing Linux Journal back from the dead. They are incredibly supportive partners and sincerely, we can not thank them enough for keeping us going. At a certain point however, Linux Journal has to become sustainable on its own.