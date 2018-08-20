Trinity Desktop Environment New Release, New Read-Only File System Designed for Android Devices, CloudNative Conference Coming Up, Retro Arcade Games Coming to Polycade

by Petros Koutoupis
on August 20, 2018

Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) development team just announced the release of TDE R14.0.5. The TDE project began as a continuation of the K Desktop Environment (KDE) version 3.

The Huawei developed EROFS is finding its way into the Linux 4.19 staging tree. EROFS is a read-only file system designed for Android devices.

Mark your calendars for September 12-13: the CloudNative, Docker, and K8s Summit will be hosted in Dallas, Texas this year. To learn more, visit the official conference website.

Tyler Bushnell, the son of Atari co-founder, Nolan Bushnell, is working to bring back retro arcade games with Polycade. Polycade is an arcade machine that is smaller than a cabinet and can hang on a wall.

Petros Koutoupis, LJ Editor at Large, is currently a senior platform architect at IBM for its Cloud Object Storage division (formerly Cleversafe). He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for well over a decade and has helped pioneer the many technologies unleashed in the wild today.

