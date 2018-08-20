Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) development team just announced the release of TDE R14.0.5. The TDE project began as a continuation of the K Desktop Environment (KDE) version 3.

The Huawei developed EROFS is finding its way into the Linux 4.19 staging tree. EROFS is a read-only file system designed for Android devices.

Mark your calendars for September 12-13: the CloudNative, Docker, and K8s Summit will be hosted in Dallas, Texas this year. To learn more, visit the official conference website.

Tyler Bushnell, the son of Atari co-founder, Nolan Bushnell, is working to bring back retro arcade games with Polycade. Polycade is an arcade machine that is smaller than a cabinet and can hang on a wall.