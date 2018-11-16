News briefs for November 16, 2018.

Simon Long has released a new Raspbian update. This update includes a "fully hardware-accelerated version of VLC", version 3 of the Thonny Python development environment, improved desktop configuration and more. You can download the update from here.

Qt Creator 4.8 Beta2 is now available. In addition to many bug fixes, the LLVM for the Clang code model is updated to version 7.0 and binary packages are updated to the Qt 5.12 prerelease. You can get the open-source version here.

Firefox Monitor, the free services that tells you whether your email has been part of a security breach, is now available in more than 26 languages: "Albanian, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Czech, Dutch, English (Canadian), French, Frisian, German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Malay, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish (Argentina, Mexico, and Spain), Swedish, Turkish, Ukranian and Welsh." Along with this, Mozilla also announced that it has added "a notification to our Firefox Quantum browser that alerts desktop users when they visit a site that has had a recently reported data breach". See the Mozilla blog for details.

Chrome OS Linux soon will be able to access your Downloads folder and Google Drive. According to the 9to5Google post, "Making the entire Downloads folder accessible will turn Linux apps into a first-class citizen on Chrome OS and will dramatically help with file organization and ease of use."

Canonical and Ubuntu founder Mark Shuttleworth announced in his keynote at OpenStack Summit in Berlin that the Ubuntu 18.04 long-term support lifespan will be extended from five years to ten years. He also addressed IBM's acquisition of Red Hat. ZDNet reports that Shuttleworth indicated that this may lead customers to switch to Ubuntu, saying "We're neutral on the public cloud. We work at arm's length with AWS, Azure, and Google. We provide a common currency across different environment. But, we're not the lowest common denominator. We want to be the best operating system on Azure for Azure, AWS for AWS, and so on."