Linux Kernel 4.19 Released, Linus Torvalds Is Back, Linspire 8.0 RC1 Is Out, IPFire 2.21 Now Available and Recently Discovered Apache Vulnerability

by Jill Franklin
on October 22, 2018

News briefs for October 22, 2018.

Greg Kroah-Hartman released Linux kernel 4.19 this morning and handed the kernel tree back to Linus, writing "You can have the joy of dealing with the merge window."

Linus Torvalds "is meeting with Linux's top 40 or so developers at the Maintainers' Summit", at the Open Source Summit Europe in Edinburgh, Scotland, ZDNet reports. He isn't scheduled to speak, but "this is his first step back in taking over Linux's reins."

Linspire 8.0 RC1 was released over the weekend. The stable release is expected in December (don't use this release in production environments), and RC2, which should be more feature-complete, is expected in November. Among other changes, in this version, iMac Pro support has been improved and Oracle Java is now in the repositories. It uses the MATE 1.20.1 desktop, kernel 4.15 and Chrome 69.

IPFire 2.21 - Core Update 124 is out, and according to the release announcement, it "brings new features and immensely improves security and performance of the whole system". It's now available on AWS EC2, is updated to kernel version 4.14.72 and the security of its SSH daemon has been improved, among other new features.

A recently discovered Apache vulnerability could affect thousands of applications. Dark Reading reports that the issue is with "the way that thousands of code projects are using Apache .htaccess, leaving them vulnerable to unauthorized access and a subsequent file upload attack in which auto-executing code is uploaded to an application."

