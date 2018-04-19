News briefs for April 19, 2018.

Help Canonical test the GNOME desktop memory leak fixes in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) by downloading and installing the current daily ISO for your hardware from here: http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/bionic-desktop-amd64.iso. Then download the patched version of gjs, install, reboot, and then just use your desktop normally. If performance seems impacted by the new packages, re-install from the ISO again, but don't install the new packages and see if things are better. See the Ubuntu Community page for more detailed instructions.

Thousands of Android apps downloaded from the Google Play store may be tracking kids' data illegally, according to a new study. NBC News reports: "Researchers at the University of California's International Computer Science Institute analyzed 5,855 of the most downloaded kids apps, concluding that most of them are 'are potentially in violation' of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act 1998, or COPPA, a federal law making it illegal to collect personally identifiable data on children under 13."

MySQL 8.0 has been released. This new version "includes significant performance, security and developer productivity improvements enabling the next generation of web, mobile, embedded and Cloud applications." MySQL 8.0 features include MySQL document store, transactional data dictionary, SQL roles, default to utf8mb4 and more. See the white paper for all the details.

KDE announced this morning that KDE Applications 18.04.0 are now available. New features include improvements to panels in the Dolphin file manager; Wayland support for KDE's JuK music player; improvements to Gwenview, KDE's image viewer and organizer; and more.

Collabora Productivity, "the driving force behind putting LibreOffice in the cloud", announced a new release of its enterprise-ready cloud document suite—Collabora Online 3.2. The new release includes implemented chart creation, data validation in Calc, context menu spell-checking and more.