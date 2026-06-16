The Linux kernel development team has officially released Linux Kernel 7.1, marking the first major update in the 7.x series. Announced by Linus Torvalds on June 14, 2026, the release introduces a mix of new features, hardware improvements, filesystem enhancements, and large-scale code cleanup efforts that continue modernizing the Linux platform.

While Linux 7.1 is not a long-term support (LTS) release, it delivers several significant changes that will eventually make their way into many Linux distributions over the coming months.

A Brand-New NTFS Driver Arrives

One of the most significant additions in Linux 7.1 is a completely rewritten in-kernel NTFS filesystem driver.

The new implementation has reportedly been under development for several years and replaces older code with a modern design built around Linux’s current storage infrastructure. The driver utilizes technologies such as iomap and folios, which improve efficiency and simplify future maintenance.

Benefits include:

Improved NTFS write performance

Better handling of large files

More modern filesystem architecture

Easier future development and maintenance

For users who regularly exchange data between Linux and Windows systems, this is one of the most important improvements in the release.

Intel FRED Enabled by Default

Linux 7.1 also enables Intel Flexible Return and Event Delivery (FRED) by default on supported hardware.

FRED is a newer CPU mechanism designed to improve how processors handle interrupts and exceptions. By replacing older methods with a more streamlined approach, FRED aims to improve performance and reduce complexity in low-level CPU operations.

The feature primarily benefits newer Intel platforms, including upcoming processor generations.

Graphics Drivers Continue to Improve

Graphics support remains a major focus of kernel development, and Linux 7.1 delivers additional improvements for both Intel and AMD hardware.

Highlights include:

Performance enhancements for Intel Arc GPUs

Continued work on Intel Battlemage graphics

Updates for AMD Radeon hardware

Expanded GPU reliability monitoring infrastructure through DRM-RAS support

These updates help improve gaming, desktop performance, and workstation workloads across modern Linux systems.

Steam Deck OLED Audio Fixes Land Upstream

Linux gamers receive a welcome improvement in this release as audio support fixes for the Steam Deck OLED have finally been merged into the mainline kernel.

The issue had required downstream patches in some Linux distributions and gaming-focused operating systems. Bringing the fix directly into Linux 7.1 simplifies support and helps ensure a more consistent experience across distributions.

Large Amounts of Legacy Code Removed

Linux 7.1 is not just about adding features, it also removes substantial amounts of outdated code.

Developers eliminated more than 140,000 lines of legacy code, including support for obsolete hardware and aging subsystems that are no longer widely used. Among the removals is support for certain 486-era x86 sub-architectures and various legacy networking and PCMCIA components.

This cleanup effort helps:

Reduce maintenance burden

Simplify future development

Improve long-term code quality

Lower overall kernel complexity

Security Improvements Continue

Linux 7.1 also expands the capabilities of Landlock, the Linux security module designed for application sandboxing.

The release introduces additional controls for UNIX domain sockets, giving developers more granular ways to restrict application behavior and strengthen isolation boundaries.

As Linux continues to be deployed across desktops, servers, cloud environments, and embedded systems, sandboxing technologies like Landlock are becoming increasingly important.

Virtualization and Architecture Updates

Beyond desktop features, Linux 7.1 delivers a variety of improvements across virtualization and hardware support.

Notable additions include:

Enhanced KVM virtualization support on Arm systems

New interrupt controller support for virtual machines

Additional ARM and RISC-V platform improvements

Support for new SoCs and hardware platforms

These changes continue Linux’s role as a leading platform for cloud computing, embedded devices, and modern infrastructure.

A Busy Development Cycle

According to release reports, Linux 7.1 represents one of the larger development cycles in recent memory.

The release includes:

Nearly 13,000 non-merge changesets

Contributions from more than 2,000 developers

Hundreds of first-time contributors

This scale highlights both the complexity of modern Linux development and the strength of its global open-source community.

Who Should Upgrade?

As with most new kernel releases, Linux 7.1 will first appear in:

Arch Linux

openSUSE Tumbleweed

Fedora Rawhide

Other rolling-release distributions

Users running stable distributions will typically receive the update later after additional testing and integration work.

For most users, waiting for distribution-packaged kernels remains the safest approach.

Conclusion

Linux Kernel 7.1 is a significant release that balances new functionality with long-term modernization efforts. From the completely rewritten NTFS driver and Intel FRED support to graphics enhancements, Steam Deck fixes, expanded sandboxing capabilities, and massive code cleanup efforts, the release continues Linux’s evolution as one of the most versatile operating systems in the world.

While many users may not notice every change immediately, Linux 7.1 lays important groundwork for future performance, security, and hardware support improvements that will benefit the entire Linux ecosystem.