Watermarking Images--from the Command Line
Us geeks mostly think of the command line as the best place for text
manipulation. It's a natural with
cat,
grep and shell scripts. But
although you can't necessarily view your results from within a typical
terminal window, it turns out to be pretty darn easy to analyze and
manipulate images from within a shell script.
In my last article, I introduced the splendid open-source ImageMagick suite that offers more features and functionality than you can shake a tree's worth of branches at. Why you would be shaking a tree at a piece of software escapes me, but, hey, I'm just writing this stuff, not thinking about what I'm saying.
Um...wait a sec.
Anyway, ImageMagick includes a variety of programs that let you analyze, manipulate and even convert image files in a remarkable number of different ways.
My last article described setting things up and a few easy ways to confirm that the suite was working correctly on your computer. Now let's start with a simple task that can be useful for web servers: a script that checks image files and flags any that are more than a specific size.
In fact, let's use 8MB because that's the maximum size allowed in Facebook Open Graph, a fact of which many webmasters are already well aware.
Finding Those Big Darn Image Files
Identifying big files can be done with a simple
find, but the goal here is to do
something more sophisticated, so let's pair it with the
ImageMagick command
identify.
Here's a loop to identify files bigger than a specified size:
for name in `find *{png,jpg} -size +8M -print`
do
echo file $name is bigger than 8MB
done
That's a good start, but for those image files that match, more detail
would be helpful, and I'm not talking
ls -l output!
Instead, let's
replace the rudimentary
echo statement with something more
advanced:
dimensions=$(identify $name | cut -d\ -f3)
size=$(identify $name | cut -d\ -f7)
echo "File $name ($dimensions) has file size $size"
Dave Taylor has been hacking shell scripts for over thirty years. Really. He's the author of the popular "Wicked Cool Shell Scripts" and can be found on Twitter as @DaveTaylor and more generally at www.DaveTaylorOnline.com.
Trending Topics
Enterprise Linux
|Watermarking Images--from the Command Line
|Sep 12, 2017
|Chasing Carrots' Pressure Overdrive
|Sep 11, 2017
|Non-Linux FOSS: Mac2Imgur
|Sep 08, 2017
|Heirloom Software: the Past as Adventure
|Sep 07, 2017
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications
|Sep 06, 2017
|Classifying Text
|Sep 05, 2017
- Watermarking Images--from the Command Line
- Heirloom Software: the Past as Adventure
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- Simple Server Hardening
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
- Chasing Carrots' Pressure Overdrive
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- Server Technology's HDOT Alt-Phase Switched POPS PDU
- Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine