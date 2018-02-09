VLC 3.0, PostgreSQL 10.2, Sylabs, Zerodium Bounty and More
News briefs for February 9, 2018.
A major update of VLC, version 3.0 "Vetinari", has been released after three years in the works, and it's available for all platforms: Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Apple TV and Android TV. New features include support for Google Chromecast and HDR video—the full list and download links are here.
PostgreSQL 10.2 was released yesterday, which includes numerous bug and security fixes: "This release fixes two security issues" as well as "issues found with VACUUM, GIN and hash indexes, parallel query, logical replication, and other bugs reported over the past three months. All users using the affected versions of PostgreSQL should update as soon as possible."
Gregory Kurtzer—founder of CentOS, Warewulf and Singularity (open-sourcecontainer technology for HPC)—announced Sylabs, "a company that will introduce Singularity to the enterprise and HPC commercial market and advance the fields of artificial intelligence, machine/deep learning, and advanced analytics."
Zerodium tweeted yesterday "We are increasing our payouts to $45,000 per #0day exploit until March 31st, 2018" (regarding "default installations of Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS/RHEL/Fedora). Read more about it on ZDNet.
The Ubuntu development team is considering shipping some software that is included in the default Ubuntu install as snaps instead of as debs. Read Steve Langasek's Ubuntu Seeded Snaps RFC for more info.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
Trending Topics
