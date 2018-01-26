Mycroft Mark II, Chronicle, Intel and Bionic Beaver

Jan 26, 2018  By Jill Franklin
 in

News briefs for January 26, 2018.

The Mycroft Mark II Open Source Voice Assistant (that doesn't spy on you) just launched on Kickstarter. Mycroft source code is available on GitHub.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, recently launched a security company named Chronicle, "a cybersecurity intelligence platform that can help organizations better manage and understand their own data".

Intel announced yesterday that it plans to release new chips with built-in mitigations for Spectre and Meltdown sometime this year.

The next Ubuntu LTS release, Bionic Beaver, will default to the traditional Xorg graphics stack rather than the newer Wayland. See the Ubuntu Community Hub for more info.

