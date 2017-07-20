Managing Docker Instances with Puppet
In a previous article, "Provisioning Docker with Puppet", in the December 2016 issue, I covered one of the ways you can install the Docker service onto a new system with Puppet. By contrast, this article focuses on how to manage Docker images and containers with Puppet.
Reasons for Integrating Docker with Puppet
There are three core use cases for integrating Docker with Puppet or with another configuration management tool, such as Chef or Ansible:
-
Using configuration management to provision the Docker service on a host, so that it is available to manage Docker instances.
-
Adding or removing specific Docker instances, such as a containerized web server, on managed hosts.
-
Managing complex or dynamic configurations inside Docker containers using configuration management tools (for example, Puppet agent) baked into the Docker image.
"Provisioning Docker with Puppet", in the December 2016 issue of LJ, covered the first use case. This article is primarily concerned with the second.
Container management with Puppet allows you to do a number of things that become ever more important as an organization scales up its systems, including the following:
-
Leveraging the organization's existing configuration management framework, rather than using a completely separate process just to manage Docker containers.
-
Treating Docker containers as "just another resource" to converge in the configuration management package/file/service lifecycle.
-
Installing Docker containers automatically based on hostname, node classification or node-specific facts.
-
Orchestrating commands inside Docker containers on multiple hosts.
Although there certainly are other ways to achieve those goals (see the Picking a Toolchain sidebar), it takes very little work to extend your existing Puppet infrastructure to handle containers as part of a node's role or profile. That's the focus for this article.
Picking a Toolchain
Why focus on container management with Puppet? There certainly are other ways to manage Docker instances, containers and clusters, including some native to Docker itself. As with any other IT endeavor, your chosen toolchain both provides and limits your capabilities. For a home system, your choice of toolchain is largely a matter of taste, but in the data center, it's often better to leverage existing tools and in-house expertise whenever possible.
Puppet was chosen for this series of articles because it is a strong enterprise-class solution that has been widely deployed for more than a decade. However, you could do much the same thing with Chef or Ansible if you choose.
Puppet also was selected over other container orchestration tools because many large organizations already make use of at least one configuration management tool. In many cases, it's advantageous to include container management within the existing toolchain rather than climbing the learning curve of a more specialized tool, such as Kubernetes.
If you already use Puppet, Chef or Ansible in your data center, getting started with container management by extending your current toolset is probably smart money. However, if you find yourself bumping up against the limitations of your configuration management tool, you may want to evaluate other enterprise-class solutions, such as Apache Mesos, Kubernetes or DC/OS.
Creating a Test Environment
To follow along with the code listings and examples in the remainder of this article, ensure that Vagrant and VirtualBox are already installed. Next, you'll prepare a set of provisioning scripts to configure a test environment on an Ubuntu virtual machine.
Preparing Your Provisioning Scripts
Create a directory to work in, such as ~/Documents/puppet-docker. Place the Vagrantfile and docker.pp manifest within this directory (see Listings 1 and 2).
The Vagrantfile is a Ruby-based configuration file that Vagrant uses to drive one or more "providers". Vagrant supports VirtualBox, Hyper-V and Docker by default, but it also supports many other providers, such as VMware Fusion, DigitalOcean, Amazon AWS and more. Because the goal is to simulate the management of the Docker dæmon, images and containers on a full-fledged OS, let's focus on the cross-platform VirtualBox provider.
Listing 1. Vagrantfile
Vagrant.configure(2) do |config|
# Install the official Ubuntu 16.04 Vagrant guest.
config.vm.box = 'ubuntu/xenial64'
# Forward port 8080 on the Ubuntu guest to port
# 8080 on the VirtualBox host. Set the host value
# to another unused port if 8080 is already in
# use.
config.vm.network 'forwarded_port',
guest: 8080,
host: 8080
# Install the puppet agent whenever Vagrant
# provisions the guest. Note that subsequent
# releases have renamed the agent package from
# "puppet" to "puppet-agent".
config.vm.provision 'shell', inline: <<-SHELL
export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive
apt-get -y install puppet
SHELL
end
Todd A. Jacobs is a veteran IT consultant with a passion for all things Linux. He spends entirely too much time making systems do things they were never designed to do.
Managing Docker Instances with Puppet
