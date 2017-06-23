Linux Lite
Linux Lite is a beginner-friendly Linux distribution that is based on the well known Ubuntu LTS and targeted at Windows users. Its mission is to provide a complete set of applications to support users' everyday computing needs, including a complete office suite, media players and other essential applications.
The new version, Linux Lite 3.4, simplifies scheduling of software updates, installing third-party drivers and creating a restore point for the OS. Meanwhile, the new Lite Updates Notify application informs the user of all available updates. Users can set update reminders anywhere from once every hour to every three weeks.
The updated Lite Welcome has a fresh new look and reminds users to install updates and drivers and sets a restore point after a fresh install of Linux Lite. Other new features in Lite Tweaks include Hibernate & Suspend, Login & Logout options, Manage Saved Sessions and zRam. zRam is a compressed RAM block device for faster I/O and is perfect for older computers.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Trending Topics
Enterprise Linux
|Linux Lite
|Jun 23, 2017
|My Love Affair with Synology
|Jun 22, 2017
|ONF/ON.Lab's ONOS Project
|Jun 21, 2017
|Never Trust Yellow Fruit
|Jun 20, 2017
|Five Reasons to Love SAP HANA
|Jun 19, 2017
|BlueCat DNS Edge
|Jun 19, 2017
- My Love Affair with Synology
- Linux Lite
- Why Python?
- Why the Largest Companies in the World Count on Linux Servers
- Orchestration with MCollective, Part II
- Never Trust Yellow Fruit
- SQL Server on Linux
- Is the Moon Waxing or Waning?
- Jetico's BestCrypt Container Encryption for Linux
- ONF/ON.Lab's ONOS Project