John Perry Barlow, Memorial Fund Grants and Fellowship in Memory of Bassel Khartabil, cpu_features and More
RIP John Perry Barlow, EFF Founder, Internet Pioneer, 1947 – 2018. Cindy Cohn, Executive Director of the EFF, wrote yesterday: "It is no exaggeration to say that major parts of the Internet we all know and love today exist and thrive because of Barlow's vision and leadership. He always saw the Internet as a fundamental place of freedom, where voices long silenced can find an audience and people can connect with others regardless of physical distance."
Creative Commons announced "two new opportunities to continue the legacy and impact of Syrian Palestinian Open internet activist Bassel Khartabil". The Bassel Khartabil Memorial Fund grants, "will be awarded to individuals or groups whose work embodies the legacy and impact of Bassel Khartabil, and whose projects are deeply intertwined with Creative Commons’ core mission and values." Applications are being accepted until March 24th. The Bassel Khartabil Free Culture Fellowship "supports outstanding individuals developing open culture in their communities under adverse circumstances."
The Google Open Source Blog announces cpu_features, "a small, fast, and simple open source library to report CPU features at runtime. Written in C89 for maximum portability, it allocates no memory and is suitable for implementing fundamental functions and running in sandboxed environments." The library is available from GitHub.
The MATE Desktop Environment announced the release of version 1.20, yesterday, following 11 months of of development: "The theme for this release has been stabilising the MATE Desktop by replacing deprecated code and modernising large sections of the code base. We've also improved our window manager (Marco) and added support for HiDPI. Along the way we've fixed hundreds of bugs."
The development team of KMyMoney, the open-source personal finance manager, released version 5.0.0 this week. The team says the lion's share of the work went toward basing this version on KDE Frameworks.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal