Integrating Web Applications with Apache
When you deploy a web application, how do end users access it? Often web applications are set behind a gateway device through which end users can access it. One of the popular products to act as an application gateway on Linux is the Apache Web Server. Although it can function as a normal web server, it also has the ability to connect through it to other web servers.
In this article, I discuss what it takes to integrate a web application into Apache. This includes integrating the HTTP protocol functionality, customizing content to render properly and reusing pieces of configuration. Once you understand those basic bits of functionality, you'll have the tools you need to maximize your web applications' usability. So, let's get started!
Crash Course in RegEx
A mechanism that I use throughout this article that might need a brief
introduction is Regular Expressions (or regex). Regex is used to define
a text pattern to search for within a URL or to find and replace text
within content, such as HTML or JavaScript. The text processing command
sed uses regex to do searches and substitutions.
For each example below there will be three parts: input, regex pattern and output. The pattern will be applied to the input text and determine the value of the output text.
Example 1:
Input:
Name: Frank Sinatra
Genre: Jazz
Name: 2Pac
Genre: Rap
Name: Reel Big Fish
Genre: Ska
Regex pattern: "^Name: "
Output:
Name: Frank Sinatra
Name: 2Pac
Name: Reel Big Fish
This example searches the input text for text that matches
the pattern
"^Name: ". This pattern says, "Look for the text 'Name:
' at the beginning of each line." Since there are two lines that
begin with that text, only those two lines are returned. While
"^"
represents the beginning of a line, "$" represents the end of a line.
So if you were to apply the pattern "a$", two lines would be returned
(Frank Sinatra and Ska). Let's expand on that example and use
the input from Example 1 with a new pattern.
Example 2:
Regex pattern: "^Name: [0-9]"
Output:
Name: 2Pac
As you can see, I've taken the original regex pattern and added
[0-9]
to the end. This will search for a single character that can be any
number from 0 to 9, which is why "2Pac" was the only line
returned.
You also can specify a range with alphabetic characters
(
[a-z] or
[A-Z]).
Along with pattern selection, you also can do substitution with regex. There are two formats for regex substitutions: s|pattern|replace|modifier or s/pattern/replace/modifier. In Apache, I find it easier to use the pipe-style substitution. Example 3 uses the same input with a new pattern.
Example 3:
Regex pattern: "s|^(.*)Frank(.*)$|\1Dwezil\2|g"
Output:
Name: Dwezil Sinatra
Genre: Jazz
Name: 2Pac
Genre: Rap
Name: Reel Big Fish
Genre: Ska
Name: Dwezil Zappa
Genre: Unknown
This pattern has a lot to dissect.
One of the great features
of regex is the ability to match any character. The dot operator will
match any one character. The asterisk operator will match 0 or more of
whatever character or operator preceded it. Putting these two operators
together matches 0 or more of any character. Enclosing this in
parentheses allows the matched text to be represented in the replace
portion of the pattern with a variable. In this case,
\1 represents the
first block of text within parentheses and
\2 represents the second.
The only characters that are explicitly being matched are
"Frank". As
such, the lines containing "Frank" will be replaced with everything up to
"Frank" (represented by
\1),
"Dwezil", and everything following "Frank"
(represented by
\2). As you can see, the entirety of the text input
was sent to the output although modified by the pattern.
Andy Carlson has worked in IT for the past 13 years doing networking and server administration. He and his amazing wife have three daughters and a son, and they currently reside in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Geek Guides
Pick up any e-commerce web or mobile app today, and you’ll be holding a mashup of interconnected applications and services from a variety of different providers. For instance, when you connect to Amazon’s e-commerce app, cookies, tags and pixels that are monitored by solutions like Exact Target, BazaarVoice, Bing, Shopzilla, Liveramp and Google Tag Manager track every action you take. You’re presented with special offers and coupons based on your viewing and buying patterns. If you find something you want for your birthday, a third party manages your wish list, which you can share through multiple social- media outlets or email to a friend. When you select something to buy, you find yourself presented with similar items as kind suggestions. And when you finally check out, you’re offered the ability to pay with promo codes, gifts cards, PayPal or a variety of credit cards.Get the Guide
Trending Topics
|Integrating Web Applications with Apache
|Aug 22, 2017
|Nativ Vita
|Aug 21, 2017
|Non-Linux FOSS: File Spelunking with WinDirStat
|Aug 18, 2017
|Manipulate Images with ImageMagick
|Aug 17, 2017
|TeamViewer Linux Host
|Aug 16, 2017
|Write for Us!
|Aug 15, 2017
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- Simple Server Hardening
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine
- Server Technology's HDOT Alt-Phase Switched POPS PDU
- Linux Journal February 2017