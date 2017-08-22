Integrating Web Applications with Apache

Aug 22, 2017  By Andy Carlson
When you deploy a web application, how do end users access it? Often web applications are set behind a gateway device through which end users can access it. One of the popular products to act as an application gateway on Linux is the Apache Web Server. Although it can function as a normal web server, it also has the ability to connect through it to other web servers.

In this article, I discuss what it takes to integrate a web application into Apache. This includes integrating the HTTP protocol functionality, customizing content to render properly and reusing pieces of configuration. Once you understand those basic bits of functionality, you'll have the tools you need to maximize your web applications' usability. So, let's get started!

Crash Course in RegEx

A mechanism that I use throughout this article that might need a brief introduction is Regular Expressions (or regex). Regex is used to define a text pattern to search for within a URL or to find and replace text within content, such as HTML or JavaScript. The text processing command sed uses regex to do searches and substitutions.

For each example below there will be three parts: input, regex pattern and output. The pattern will be applied to the input text and determine the value of the output text.

Example 1: 


Input:
  Name: Frank Sinatra
  Genre: Jazz
  Name: 2Pac
  Genre: Rap
  Name: Reel Big Fish
  Genre: Ska

Regex pattern: "^Name: "

Output:
  Name: Frank Sinatra
  Name: 2Pac
  Name: Reel Big Fish

This example searches the input text for text that matches the pattern "^Name: ". This pattern says, "Look for the text 'Name: ' at the beginning of each line." Since there are two lines that begin with that text, only those two lines are returned. While "^" represents the beginning of a line, "$" represents the end of a line. So if you were to apply the pattern "a$", two lines would be returned (Frank Sinatra and Ska). Let's expand on that example and use the input from Example 1 with a new pattern.

Example 2: 


Regex pattern: "^Name: [0-9]"

Output:
  Name: 2Pac

As you can see, I've taken the original regex pattern and added [0-9] to the end. This will search for a single character that can be any number from 0 to 9, which is why "2Pac" was the only line returned. You also can specify a range with alphabetic characters ([a-z] or [A-Z]).

Along with pattern selection, you also can do substitution with regex. There are two formats for regex substitutions: s|pattern|replace|modifier or s/pattern/replace/modifier. In Apache, I find it easier to use the pipe-style substitution. Example 3 uses the same input with a new pattern.

Example 3: 


Regex pattern: "s|^(.*)Frank(.*)$|\1Dwezil\2|g"

Output:
  Name: Dwezil Sinatra
  Genre: Jazz
  Name: 2Pac
  Genre: Rap
  Name: Reel Big Fish
  Genre: Ska
  Name: Dwezil Zappa
  Genre: Unknown

This pattern has a lot to dissect. One of the great features of regex is the ability to match any character. The dot operator will match any one character. The asterisk operator will match 0 or more of whatever character or operator preceded it. Putting these two operators together matches 0 or more of any character. Enclosing this in parentheses allows the matched text to be represented in the replace portion of the pattern with a variable. In this case, \1 represents the first block of text within parentheses and \2 represents the second. The only characters that are explicitly being matched are "Frank". As such, the lines containing "Frank" will be replaced with everything up to "Frank" (represented by \1), "Dwezil", and everything following "Frank" (represented by \2). As you can see, the entirety of the text input was sent to the output although modified by the pattern.

Andy Carlson has worked in IT for the past 13 years doing networking and server administration. He and his amazing wife have three daughters and a son, and they currently reside in Cincinnati, Ohio.