HiFive, LibreOffice, Meltdown and Spectre and more
News briefs for February 16, 2018
Now available from SiFive is the HiFive Unleashed development board. Shipping with the first Linux-ready RISC-V microprocessor. Product specification and prices available on the company's official website.
We would like to congratulate the hard working folks behind the LibreOffice 6.0 application suite. Officially released on January 31, the site has counted almost 1 million downloads. An amazing accomplishment.
The engineers behind Ubuntu are now considering collecting more hardware statistics of machines running the operating system. This is an effort to provide users with better hardware support and stability.
While hardware vendors such as Intel continue to mitigate the effects of both the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, researchers have in the meanwhile discovered new variants of the attack which may force the same vendors to rethink their strategies.
The Fedora community is currently weighing the option of assigning managers to each release and help organize and facilitate everything involving a typical distribution release. You can read more and even share your opinions here.
______________________
Petros Koutoupis is a software developer at IBM for its Cloud Object Storage division (formerly Cleversafe). He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for more than a decade.