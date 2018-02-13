Google Summer of Code 2018, Qt 5.10.1 Bug Fixes, Rise of the Tomb Raider and More
News updates for February 13, 2018.
Google announced the projects and organizations accepted for 2018's Google Summer of Code. There are 212 mentor organizations this year (see the website for the list). Student applications will be accepted March 12, 2018 at 16:00 UTC to Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 16:00 UTC. See the Student Guide for more info.
Qt 5.10.1 was released today. It doesn't include new functionality, but it does have more than 300 bug fixes and plenty of other changes. See the change files for all the details.
Feral Interactive tweeted this morning that Rise of the Tomb Raider will be coming this spring to Linux and macOS.
See Brendan Gregg's Blog recent post KPTI/KAISER Meltdown Initial Performance Regressions for an in-depth rundown of the performance regressions caused by Meltdown: "The patches that workaround Meltdown introduce the largest kernel performance regressions I've ever seen. Many thanks to the engineers working hard to develop workarounds to these processor bugs."
The New York Times yesterday reported in an article titled "Universities Rush to Roll Out Computer Science Ethics Courses", on how universities are currently striving to "bring a more medicine-like morality to computer science". The article asserts that "the idea is to train the next generation of technologists and policymakers to consider the ramifications of innovations—like autonomous weapons or self-driving cars—before those products go on sale."
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal