Google Chrome's Ad Filtering, Intel Expands Bug Bounty Program, GNOME 3.28 Beta and More
News briefs for February 15, 2018.
Starting today, Google Chrome will begin removing ads from sites that don't follow the Better Ads Standards. For more info on how Chrome's ad filtering will work, see the Chromium blog.
Intel announced yesterday that it's expanding its bug bounty program and increasing awards. See the Intel security site or its HackerOne page for more details.
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has added Vitess as its 16th hosted project. Vitess is a "technology developed by YouTube to shard large MySQL databases across multiple servers". Read more about the Vitess Architecture and CNCF project requirements on The New Stack.
As reported on Softpedia News, the GNOME 3.28 beta was released yesterday. The release "promises many new features, as well as a wide range of enhancements, especially under the hood as most of the components were ported to the Meson build system." For more info, see the changelog. The final release is set for March 14, 2018.
Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test day for final integration of kernel 4.15. The test day will be Thursday, February 22, 2018, and anyone can participate. If you're interested, see the wiki for more info.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
