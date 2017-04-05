On-the-Fly Web Server
Most of you have a web server installed on your network somewhere. In fact, most of you probably have several. In a pinch, however, getting to the web directory can be difficult. Thankfully, there's a super-simple, incredibly awesome one-liner you can type to get a functional web server running and serving out your current directory:
python -m SimpleHTTPServer
That one-liner (or the Python 3 alternative,
python -m
http.server)
will start a web server on port 8000, serving files from your current
directory. Usually pressing ^C will stop the server, but if not, some more
command-line fu will stop the process as well:
kill `ps | grep SimpleHTTP | grep -v grep | awk '{print $1}'`
It's possible to change the port by adding it after the
SimpleHTTPServer, but since you're running as a user, you won't
be able to run on a privileged port.
(Thanks to jafraldo on http://www.commandlinefu.com for the kill script.)
Shawn Powers is a Linux Journal Associate Editor. You might find him on IRC, Twitter, or training IT pros at CBT Nuggets.
