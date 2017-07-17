Celtra's AdCreator Platform
Mobile advertising campaigns today are often hampered by broken, non-viewable ads with a poor UX experience. An important open-source initiative aimed at solving this problem and making the web better for all is the AMP Project, which enables the creation of websites and ads that are consistently fast, beautiful and high-performing across devices and distribution platforms.
Now, Celtra AdCreator, a SaaS creative management platform for digital advertising, integrates support for the creation of AMP Ads, a new standard for making ads faster, lighter and more secure. Celtra foresees a transformative power in this new product, because AMP helps pave the way for better creative, a significantly improved customer experience and higher mobile ad engagement rates and resulting ROI. Celtra AdCreator overcomes the barriers of cost of data and slow network speed that make it difficult to engage with viewers meaningfully.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
