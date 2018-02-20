Best Web Browser
Take a look at the rankings for this week's Readers' Choice category.
Best Web Browser:
- Firefox: 57%
- Chrome: 17%
- Chromium: 7%
- Vivaldi: 6%
- Opera: 4%
- Brave: 3%
- qutebrowser: 2%
When the Firefox team released Quantum in November 2017, they boasted it was "over twice as fast as Firefox from 6 months ago", and Linux Journal readers generally agreed, going as far as to name it their favorite web browser. A direct response to Google Chrome, Firefox Quantum also boasts decreased RAM usage and a more streamlined user interface.
One commenter, CDN2017, got very specific and voted for "Firefox (with my favourite extensions: uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger, NoScript, and Firefox multi-account containers)."
Who to watch for? Vivaldi. Founded by ex-Opera chief Jon von Tetzchner, Vivaldi is aimed at power users and is loaded with extra features, such as tab stacking, quick commands, note taking, mouse gestures and side-by-side browsing.
Be sure to vote in our next Readers' Choice poll: Favorite Domain Registrar.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal