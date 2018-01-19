Wine, Mozilla, GNOME and DragonFly BSD
News briefs for January 19, 2018.
Wine 3.0, an annual release, became available yesterday. According to the release notes, highlights include Direct3D 10 and 11 support, the Direct3D command stream, the Android graphics driver and improved DirectWrite and Direct2D support.
Mozilla has announced that effective immediately, "all new features that are web-exposed are to be restricted to secure contexts." Mozilla will provide tools for developers to help with this transition.
While GNOME is moving to remove desktop icon support in version 3.28, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS will continue to ship with an older version of Nautilus (3.26) in an effort to keep this age-old practice alive, at least for its upcoming LTS release.
In more GNOME-related news, version 3.28 of the Photos application will include a number of enhancements to its photo-editing arsenal, such as shadows and highlight editing, the ability to alter crop orientation, added support for zoom gestures and more. For a complete list, visit the project's roadmap.
In non-Linux related news, the maintainer of the DragonFly BSD
UNIX distribution just announced the
removal of some of its
legacy "r" commands which include
rcp,
rlogin,
rsh and others,
focusing more
on security. The question is, will other UNIX (and Linux) distributions
follow this example?
Thanks to Petros Koutoupis for contributing to this article.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
