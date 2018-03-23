Vivaldi Browser Teams with DuckDuck Go to Enable Private Search, Memory Leak Discovered in GNOME Shell and More
News briefs for March 23, 2018.
The Vivaldi browser has teamed up with DuckDuck Go to offer a more private search experience. According to Jon von Tetzchner on the Vivaldi team blog, "With this update, Vivaldi becomes the first browser to enable a default Private Search, and allows you to set a default search engine exclusively for Private Window browsing. Unlike in other browsers, when you open a Private Window in Vivaldi, you will find DuckDuckGo enabled as your default search engine. When you search using DuckDuckGo, your search history is not tracked in any way."
Ubuntu users have discovered a memory leak in GNOME shell 3.26.2. According to Fossbytes, "Things as normal as opening the overview, minimizing to dock, switching windows, etc. are enough to trigger the memory leak. It grows over time only to interfere with the users' day to day activities." For more info, see the bug report.
RedoxOS (the Rust written-from-scratch OS) released new version 0.3.5, available on GitHub. Phoronix reports that this update "is quite prominent for introducing a new network stack for the operating system as well as bettering the security, adding a new web browser, ACPI power improvements, and more".
According to WatchGuard Technologies, attacks on Linux devices are increasing. At Synnex's Red, White and You event in Indianapolis, Indiana, this week, security analyst at WatchGuard Marc Laliberte said "These attacks targeting Linux devices are fueled almost entirely by the adoption of IoT devices." See the Channelnomic$ story for more details.
ZTE announced "an end-to-end container networking solution for open-source NFV, which it hopes will promote the development of cloud native technology and the open source ecosystem". ZTE's new unified ICT platform-as-a-service (PaaS) product is called the TECS OpenPalette. TECS (Tulip Elastic Cloud System) is ZTE's carrier-grade open source cloud platform. TECS Open Palette is "based on container and Kubernetes cluster management technologies, and ZTE says it is suitable for both enterprise and telco NFV deployments, enabling telcos to provide faster and better services, achieve continuous integration and continuous delivery, as well as reducing development costs." Read more at Telecom TV.
Civilization VI: Rise and Fall is now available for Linux and macOS, Phoronix reports. It costs $30 and is available from Steam.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
