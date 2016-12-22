The Tiny Internet Project, Part III
In a previous article, I introduced the Tiny Internet Project, a self-contained Linux project that shows you how to build key pieces of the internet on a single computer using virtualization software, a router and free open-source applications. In the second installment, I explained how to set up the host server using Proxmox and build a first basic Ubuntu 14.04 virtual machine. In this third installment, you'll learn how to set up an Ubuntu mirror, a DNS server, a mail server and a web server.
As you finished with Part II, you hopefully had just booted a raw Ubuntu 14.04 server VM. Now, I'll describe how to customize that VM with some user accounts and software, keeping it fairly generic, but ready to become a template for most everything else you'll build.
Initially, you'll do all your work from the Proxmox web interface on your Proxmox server: https://10.128.1.2:8006.
Log in and start the Ubuntu VM you made, which probably was named "100 (ubuntu)". Wait a moment for it to boot, and click the Proxmox Console button to launch what is essentially a web-based terminal.
Figure 1. Ubuntu Installation Screen—Selecting Your Language
When the shell opens, you'll see the Ubuntu installation screens. Select your language and choose "Install Ubuntu Server" from the action list. You'll be prompted again for language choices and keyboard layouts; choose the ones that suit your needs. The installer will detect your network and prompt you to enter a hostname.
Figure 2. Entering a Hostname
Since you'll be making this VM a template, give the machine a generic hostname like "ubuntu". That way, if you later deploy a different type of server (say, ArchLinux), you'll easily be able to tell them apart.
When you're asked to create a user name, choose something that follows a naming convention you can use for all future users, such as your first initial and your full last name. Then when you need to figure out user names (and email addresses) later, you won't have to guess.
Figure 3. Selecting a User Name
Provide a password, add encryption if you like, set your time zone and proceed to the disk partitioning.
When you first created this VM under Proxmox, you gave it a main virtual disk, which is what the Ubuntu installer now sees. Select "Guided — use entire disk", not the default with the LVM option. Accept the configuration and then write the changes to disk.
Figure 4. Disk Partitioning
