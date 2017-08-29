Sysadmin 101: Ticketing
This is the third in a series of articles on system administrator fundamentals where I focus on some lessons I've learned through the years that might be obvious to longtime sysadmins, but news to someone just coming into this position.
In the first article, I discussed how to approach alerting and on-call rotations as a sysadmin. The second article covered how to automate yourself out of a job. In this article, I explore something that on the surface may seem boring or mundane but is absolutely critical to get right if you want to be an effective sysadmin: ticketing.
By ticketing, I'm referring to systems that allow sysadmins to keep track of tasks both internally and those requested by their coworkers or customers. There are many ways to get ticketing wrong so that it becomes a drain on an organization, so many sysadmins avoid or it use it begrudgingly. Also, ticketing approaches that work well for developers may be horrible for sysadmins, and vice versa. If you don't currently use a ticketing system, I hope by the end of this article, I've changed your mind. If you do use tickets, but you wish you didn't, I hope I can share how to structure a ticketing system that makes everything easier, not more difficult.
Why Tickets Are Important
Like documentation, tickets are one of those important things in a mature organization that some administrators think are unnecessary or even a waste of time. A ticketing system is important no matter the size of your organization. In a large organization, you have a large volume of tasks you need to keep track of distributed among a group of people. In a small organization, you often have one person taking on many roles. This leads me to the first reason why tickets are important.
Tickets Ensure That Tasks Aren't Forgotten
Sysadmins are asked to do new tasks constantly. These days, there are any number of ways a coworker might ask for your help, from an email, to a phone call, to a message in a chat program, to a tap on the shoulder. If you weren't doing anything else, you immediately could start working on that task, and everything would be fine. Of course, usually sysadmins have to balance needs from many different people at the same time. Even requests that come in through email have a tendency to fall through the cracks and be forgotten. By storing every request in a ticket, no matter how you got the request, it is captured, so that even if you do forget about it, you'll remember it the next time you look at your ticketing system.
Tickets Make Sure the Task Is Done Right
Even if you can remember what someone wants you to do, you may not remember on Monday all of the details that someone told you in person on Friday. A ticket lets you capture exactly what people want done in their own words and provides a way for them to confirm that you completed the task the way they wanted before you close the ticket.
Tickets Help You Prioritize Tasks
Every request is important to the person who makes it. Every request may not be as urgent to you or your team compared to your other tasks, however. When all of your tasks are captured in tickets, the team lead or manager can go through and re-prioritize tasks so they are worked on in the right order. This ends up being more fair for everyone; otherwise, new tasks have a way of cutting in line, especially when the person asking for something is standing over your shoulder.
With a ticketing system, team leads or managers have a full list of important tasks they can point to when they need to explain why they aren't dropping everything for a new request. At the very least, it will help direct the conversation about why a particular task should be put at the head of the line.
