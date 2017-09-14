Solving Physics Problems on Linux
Several years ago, I wrote an article on using Elmer to solve complicated physics problems. Elmer has progressed quite a bit since then, so I thought it would be worth taking a fresh look at this simulation software.
The first step is to install Elmer on your system. It may exist within your package management system, but those are likely older versions. If you are running a Debian-based system, you can get the latest versions by adding the Elmer repository to APT and installing it from there:
sudo apt-add-repository ppa:elmer-csc-ubuntu/elmer-csc-ppa
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install elmerfem-csc
Those steps will conflict with the Elmer packages that exist in the main Debian repositories, so be sure that they haven't been previously installed on your system. The meta-package elemerfem-csc also will install a number of sample files that I use here as part of my description of Elmer's functionality.
The first step is to start Elmer. Depending on your desktop environment,
there may be an entry within the menu system. If there isn't, open
a terminal and start it with the command
ElmerGUI.
This command
opens the application and leaves you with an empty workspace.
Figure 1. Executing
ElmerGUI starts the main application, which
controls all the other steps involved in using Elmer.
Most programs that solve physics problems of this type follow three broad steps. The first, or pre-processing, step involves preparing the problem for solution. This includes defining any materials and their properties, along with any equations that describe the processes that will be taking place. This is also when you would apply a meshing function to break the geometry down into the subsections that will be used during the actual calculation phase. The second, or solver, step is when the input data is supplied to the actual solver functions that apply the equations to the materials described in your problem. The last, or post-processing, step is where you find the solution to your problem. Humans interpret graphical information most easily, so there are tools available in the post-processing step to visualize the final solution and help you see the results of your problem.
Since Elmer's installation includes a number of sample files, let's go ahead and use those to explore what kind of work is possible with Elmer. These files should all be available in the /usr/share/ElmerGUI/samples directory, subdivided by the types of files contained within the samples.
Let's look at the heat distribution across a pump section and see how the distribution happens. To start, you will want to open the pump_carter_sup.stp step file, which is located in the step subdirectory of the samples directory. When you open this file, it gets loaded into the ElmerGUI geometry viewer.
Figure 2. The ElmerGUI geometry viewer allows you to see the object you'll be using during your calculations.
This viewer allows you to grab the object with your mouse cursor and rotate it around, so you can get a good look at it and make sure it's structured properly. This object also is meshed automatically by ElmerGUI, so that it can be used in the solver stage.
Figure 3. ElmerGUI also can handle meshing your objects in the pre-processing step.
Here, you can see the set of triangles that have been mapped onto your object to define the domains on which the solver should operate. You can verify the actual meshing by clicking the Model→Summary menu item, and look at the top of the output for the summary information.
Figure 4. The model summary tells you things like the number of nodes, edges and volume elements within your model.
Joey Bernard has a background in both physics and computer science. This serves him well in his day job as a computational research consultant at the University of New Brunswick. He also teaches computational physics and parallel programming.
Trending Topics
Enterprise Linux
|Solving Physics Problems on Linux
|Sep 14, 2017
|I'll Gladly Pay You Tuesday for a Hamburger Today
|Sep 13, 2017
|Watermarking Images--from the Command Line
|Sep 12, 2017
|Chasing Carrots' Pressure Overdrive
|Sep 11, 2017
|Non-Linux FOSS: Mac2Imgur
|Sep 08, 2017
|Heirloom Software: the Past as Adventure
|Sep 07, 2017
- Solving Physics Problems on Linux
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- Simple Server Hardening
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine
- Server Technology's HDOT Alt-Phase Switched POPS PDU
- Watermarking Images--from the Command Line