smbclient Security for Windows Printing and File Transfer

Microsoft Windows is usually a presence in most computing environments, and UNIX administrators likely will be forced to use resources in Windows networks from time to time. Although many are familiar with the Samba server software, the matching smbclient utility often escapes notice.
The "map network drive" function of Windows relies upon the Server Message Block network protocol that has evolved chiefly within the descendents of NT. The smbclient utility presents an interface reminiscent of FTP that allows file transfer to and from disk directories and printers on an NT server over SMB where sharing is enabled.
In this article, I present connection examples for Windows services, then develop a general script for pushing content to Windows shares. I discuss when the SMB protocols should be used and, more important, when they should not.
Connection Examples
Samba for UNIX is well known for server software that interoperates with clients on Windows networks. However, it also includes the smbclient program that can manipulate any SMB server. The smbclient program will be immediately familiar to those experienced with command-line FTP.
The smbclient program can query SMB servers for a list of visible shares using the
-L option:
$ smbclient -L dc.somecompany.com -U nt_username -W nt_domain
Enter nt_username's password:
Domain=[NT_DOMAIN]
OS=[Windows Server 2008 R2 Standard 7601 Service Pack 1]
Server=[Windows Server 2008 R2 Standard 6.1]
Sharename Type Comment
--------- ---- -------
C$ Disk Default share
file_stash Disk
Fancy_laser Printer Really Expensive
Cheap_laser Printer What a deal!
After cataloging the file and printer shares on a server, you can connect to a specific share and manipulate it. Below are examples of several types of transfers:
$ smbclient //dc.somecompany.com/file_stash -U nt_username -W nt_domain
Enter nt_username's password:
Domain=[NT_DOMAIN]
OS=[Windows Server 2008 R2 Standard 7601 Service Pack 1]
Server=[Windows Server 2008 R2 Standard 6.1]
smb: \> mkdir "smbclient test"
smb: \> cd "smbclient test
smb: \smbclient test\> prompt
smb: \smbclient test\> mput samba*
putting file samba.schema.oc.IBM-DS as
\smbclient test\samba.schema.oc.IBM-DS
(955.7 kb/s) (average 955.7 kb/s)
putting file samba.schema.at.IBM-DS as
\smbclient test\samba.schema.at.IBM-DS
(3590.1 kb/s) (average 2272.9 kb/s)
putting file samba.schema as
\smbclient test\samba.schema
(7454.2 kb/s) (average 4000.1 kb/s)
putting file samba.ldif as
\smbclient test\samba.ldif
(1615.9 kb/s) (average 2808.0 kb/s)
putting file samba-schema.IBMSecureWay as
\smbclient test\samba-schema.IBMSecureWay
(1023.7 kb/s) (average 2553.1 kb/s)
putting file samba-schema-netscapeds5.x.README as
\smbclient test\samba-schema-netscapeds5.x.README
(61.0 kb/s) (average 2336.4 kb/s)
putting file samba-schema-FDS.ldif as
\smbclient test\samba-schema-FDS.ldif
(5572.1 kb/s) (average 2709.8 kb/s)
putting file samba-nds.schema as
\smbclient test\samba-nds.schema
(247.3 kb/s) (average 862.9 kb/s)
smb: \smbclient test\> dir
. D 0 Fri Mar 3 13:31:24 2017
.. D 0 Fri Mar 3 13:31:24 2017
samba-nds.schema A 19754 Fri Mar 3 13:31:24 2017
samba-schema-FDS.ldif A 17118 Fri Mar 3 13:31:24 2017
samba-schema-netscapeds5.x.README A 125 Fri Mar 3 13:31:24 2017
samba-schema.IBMSecureWay A 3145 Fri Mar 3 13:31:24 2017
samba.ldif A 14892 Fri Mar 3 13:31:24 2017
samba.schema A 22900 Fri Mar 3 13:31:24 2017
samba.schema.at.IBM-DS A 11029 Fri Mar 3 13:31:24 2017
samba.schema.oc.IBM-DS A 2936 Fri Mar 3 13:31:24 2017
708626943 blocks of size 4096. 95072482 blocks available
smb: \smbclient test\> lcd /tmp
smb: \smbclient test\> get samba.schema.oc.IBM-DS
getting file \smbclient test\samba.schema.oc.IBM-DS of size 2936 as
samba.schema.oc.IBM-DS
(409.6 KiloBytes/sec) (average 409.6 KiloBytes/sec)
smb: \> help
? allinfo altname archive backup
blocksize cancel case_sensitive cd chmod
chown close del dir du
echo exit get getfacl geteas
hardlink help history iosize lcd
link lock lowercase ls l
mask md mget mkdir more
mput newer notify open posix
posix_encrypt posix_open posix_mkdir posix_rmdir posix_unlink
print prompt put pwd q
queue quit readlink rd recurse
reget rename reput rm rmdir
showacls setea setmode scopy stat
symlink tar tarmode timeout translate
unlock volume vuid wdel logon
listconnect showconnect tcon tdis tid
logoff .. !
smb: \> quit
Charles Fisher has an electrical engineering degree from the University of Iowa and works as a systems and database administrator for a Fortune 500 mining and manufacturing corporation.
