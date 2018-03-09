Purism Announces Hardware Encryption, Debian for WSL, Slack Ending Support for IRC and More
News briefs for March 9, 2018.
Purism announced yesterday that it's collaborating with cryptography pioneer Werner Koch "to integrate hardware encryption into the company's Librem laptops and forthcoming Librem 5 phone. By manufacturing hardware with its own software and services, Purism will include cryptography by default pushing the industry forward with unprecedented protection for end-user devices."
Earlier this week we reported that Microsoft was making Kali Linux available for WSL, and now you can run Debian GNU/Linux on WSL as well, also via the Windows Store. According to the Microsoft blog: "After we announced that you'd be able to install and run multiple distros side-by-side on WSL , we are happy to introduce another one of your favorite Linux distros to the Windows Store. As promised, we are expanding your ability to run multiple distros on WSL!
March 10th is the last day to register at a discounted price for the Open Networking Summit. The event is March 26–29, 2018, Los Angeles, CA.
Android users are more loyal than iOS users, TechCrunch reports, based on a study by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP): "Today, Android has a 91 percent loyalty rate, compared with 86 percent for iOS, measured as the percentage of U.S. customers who stayed with their operating system when they upgraded their phone in 2017."
According to a Slashdot post, Slack is ending support for IRC beginning May 15th: "Unfortunately, support for gateways is ending. Starting on May 15th, it will no longer be possible to connect to Slack using the IRC and XMPP gateways."
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
Trending Topics
|What's the Geek Take on the GDPR?
|Mar 09, 2018
|Purism Announces Hardware Encryption, Debian for WSL, Slack Ending Support for IRC and More
|Mar 09, 2018
|Best Editor
|Mar 08, 2018
|Looking for New Writers and Meet Us at SCaLE 16x
|Mar 08, 2018
|Chrome 65, LLVM 6.0.0, Tumbleweed, Kubernetes and More
|Mar 08, 2018
|Building a March Madness Bracket in PHP
|Mar 07, 2018
- Purism Announces Hardware Encryption, Debian for WSL, Slack Ending Support for IRC and More
- What's the Geek Take on the GDPR?
- Best Editor
- Chrome 65, LLVM 6.0.0, Tumbleweed, Kubernetes and More
- Looking for New Writers and Meet Us at SCaLE 16x
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- Gordon H. Williams' Making Things Smart (Maker Media, Inc.)
- Buddy Platform Limited's Parse on Buddy Service