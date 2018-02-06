OpenWall's LKRG, Hitachi Joins the Open Invention Network, xcp-ng Kickstarter Campaign and More
News updates for February 6, 2018.
OpenWall recently announced the Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG), which is "a loadable kernel module that performs runtime integrity checking of the Linux kernel and detection of security vulnerability exploits against the kernel. As controversial as this concept is, LKRG attempts to post-detect and hopefully promptly respond to unauthorized modifications to the running Linux kernel (integrity checking) or to credentials (such as user IDs) of the running processes (exploit detection)." See the wiki for more information, and support the project on Patreon.
Hitachi has joined the Open Invention Network, "the largest patent non-aggression community in history". According to Norihiro Suzuki, Vice President and Executive Officer, CTO of Hitachi, "Open source technology, especially Linux, drives innovation in areas that are critical to the customers that we serve, including technologies such as servers, storage, cloud, converged applications, big data and IoT. By joining Open Invention Network, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to open source technology, and supporting it with patent non-aggression in Linux." See the press release for more information.
Recently we reported on the Olivier Lambert's revival of the Xen Cloud Platform (XCP) virtualization platform. In an attempt to raise some capital for the project, xcp-ng, Lambert started a Kickstarter campaign.
The GNOME project just announced the release of WebKitGTK+ 2.19.90. WebKitGTK+ is the GNOME platform port of the WebKit rendering engine.
An update of Peppermint OS, a lightweight distro based on Lubuntu, was released yesterday This version "is a security refresh of the Peppermint 8 ISO images to include all updates to date (as of 3rd Feb 2018), including the Meltdown and Spectre mitigations such as the new HWE kernel 4.13.0-32 and the latest Chromium web browser version 64."
