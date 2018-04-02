Now Available: April 2018 issue of Linux Journal
Apr 02, 2018 By Carlie Fairchild
Linux Journal's April issue takes a Deep Dive Into the Cloud. Articles in this issue include:
- Vendor Lock-in and the Cloud
- Cloud Computing Basics
- Complexities of Cloud Billing
- Multiprocessing in Python
- Smart-Home Hacks
- A Talk with OSI President Simon Phipps
- Tips for Securing Your Cloud Environment
- Introducing ONNX: the Open Neural Network Exchange Format
- EU's New Copyright Laws Attack Open Source
- Write an Adventure Game in the Terminal with nurses
- Bash Project: Create Dynamic Wallpaper
- FOSS Project Spotlight: Ravada
- ...and more!
And yes, Linux Journal continues boasting as many pages as most technical books, this month’s issue of Linux Journal coming in at a hefty 178.
Subscribers, you can download your April issue now.
Not a subscriber? It’s not too late. Subscribe today and receive instant access to this and all back issues since 2010.
Want to buy a single issue? Buy the April magazine or other single back issues in the LJ store.
______________________
Carlie Fairchild is the publisher of Linux Journal.
