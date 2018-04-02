Now Available: April 2018 issue of Linux Journal

Apr 02, 2018  By Carlie Fairchild
 in
Linux Journal's April issue takes a Deep Dive Into the Cloud. Articles in this issue include:

  • Vendor Lock-in and the Cloud
  • Cloud Computing Basics
  • Complexities of Cloud Billing
  • Multiprocessing in Python
  • Smart-Home Hacks
  • A Talk with OSI President Simon Phipps
  • Tips for Securing Your Cloud Environment
  • Introducing ONNX: the Open Neural Network Exchange Format
  • EU's New Copyright Laws Attack Open Source
  • Write an Adventure Game in the Terminal with nurses
  • Bash Project: Create Dynamic Wallpaper
  • FOSS Project Spotlight: Ravada
  • ...and more!
Linux Journal April 2018 Issue, Deep Dive Into the Cloud

And yes, Linux Journal continues boasting as many pages as most technical books, this month’s issue of Linux Journal coming in at a hefty 178.

Subscribers, you can download your April issue now.

Not a subscriber? It’s not too late. Subscribe today and receive instant access to this and all back issues since 2010.

Want to buy a single issue? Buy the April magazine or other single back issues in the LJ store.
______________________

Carlie Fairchild is the publisher of Linux Journal.