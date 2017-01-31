Non-Linux FOSS: Control Web-Based Music!
I like Pandora. I like it because it doesn't require me to know anything other than whether I like the current song. I'm sure other music services offer more features or a larger catalog, but Pandora is simple. So am I.
One of the frustrating things about using the web-based version of Pandora is that getting back to the proper tab can be frustrating. Thanks to an oddly named open-source tool for OS X, when I'm on a Mac, I can map keyboard shortcuts to the web player even if it's in the background.
The BeardedSpice program is open source and available to download here. At first, I wasn't sure how to configure it, but that's because there's very little to configure. Once I set the keyboard shortcuts I wanted, it's just a matter of pressing them while the music is playing! It's simple, effective and it's free (both kinds of free). If you use OS X, grab a copy today!
Shawn Powers is a Linux Journal Associate Editor. You might find him on IRC, Twitter, or training IT pros at CBT Nuggets.
Trending Topics
|Non-Linux FOSS: Control Web-Based Music!
|Jan 31, 2017
|SoftMaker's FlexiPDF
|Jan 30, 2017
|Buddy Platform Limited's Parse on Buddy Service
|Jan 27, 2017
|A Switch for Your RPi
|Jan 26, 2017
|Gordon H. Williams' Making Things Smart (Maker Media, Inc.)
|Jan 25, 2017
|SNMP
|Jan 24, 2017
- SoftMaker's FlexiPDF
- Gordon H. Williams' Making Things Smart (Maker Media, Inc.)
- SNMP
- Non-Linux FOSS: Control Web-Based Music!
- A Switch for Your RPi
- Papa's Got a Brand New NAS
- Let's Go to Mars with Martian Lander
- Buddy Platform Limited's Parse on Buddy Service
- Goldtouch Semi-Vertical Mouse
- Panther MPC, Inc.'s Panther Alpha