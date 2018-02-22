Net Neutrality, NSF and Mozilla's WINS Challenge Winners, openSUSE Updates and More
News briefs for February 22, 2018.
Net Neutrality rules will officially die April 23. You can read the full order here. A new fight is about to begin.
The National Science Foundation and Mozilla recently announced the first round of winners from their Wireless Innovation for a Networked Society (WINS) challenges—$2 million in prizes for "big ideas to connect the unconnected across the US". According to the press release, the winners "are building mesh networks, solar-powered Wi-Fi, and network infrastructure that fits inside a single backpack" and that the common denominator for all of them is "they're affordable, scalable, open-source and secure."
openSUSE announced this morning plenty of package updates for Tumbleweed as well as KDE updates for Frameworks, Applications and Plasma.
Google's Cloud IoT Core has come out of beta and is now generally available: "With Cloud IoT Core, you can easily connect and centrally manage millions of globally dispersed connected devices."
Calculate Linux released its newest version this morning: Calculate Linux 17.12.2, based on Gentoo 17.0. This release includes all currently available Meltdown and Spectre patches and restores functionality for LXC containers, among other things.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
