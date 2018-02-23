Mycroft Widget, Atos and Red Hat's New Cloud Container Solution, npm Bug and More
News updates for February 23, 2018.
Crowdfunding for the Mycroft Mark II Open Voice Assistant ends tomorrow, and the Mark II will ship to backers later this year. KDE announced this morning the availability of a Mycroft widget on Plasma, courtesy of KDE hacker Aditya Mehra, so you can try it out now.
Atos and Red Hat announced this morning "a new fully-managed cloud container solution - Atos Managed OpenShift (AMOS) - built on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform". The press release adds, "Because AMOS is built on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, a container-centric hybrid cloud solution, it can deliver the flexibility customers seek from cloud-native and container-based applications."
As reported on ZDNet and several other sources, there's a bug in the Node.js and JavaScript npm package manager's v5.7.0 update that changes permissions on critical Linux system folders, which can cause your system to crash or prevent it from booting. Do not update npm to v5.7.
The free, open-source Audacity audio editor announced a new version this week, 2.2.2, which promises major new features and is available for download for Linux, macOS and Windows. See the release notes for more info.
Inforce Computing, Inc., provider of Snapdragon embedded computing platforms and solutions, recently announced Inforce 6320, "a fully featured industrial system intended as an Internet of Things gateway" with "unique features such as dual Gigabit Ethernet with support for Power over Ethernet, both client and host, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and compute capabilities with optional routing interfaces". The Inforce 6320 has full support for a Linux Debian distro and Snappy Ubuntu core.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
