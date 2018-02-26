Mass Protest in Support of Net Neutrality Tomorrow, Linux Support Added to Microsoft's Quantum Development Kit and More
News updates for February 26, 2018.
Tomorrow is a day of mass protest, both online and off, for Net Neutrality supporters "to secure the final vote needed to pass a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution in the Senate to block the FCC's resoundingly unpopular repeal of rules that prevent Internet providers from controlling what websites and apps web users can use with censorship, throttling, and new fees." See Operation #OneMoreVote.
Linux 4.16-rc3 was released on schedule yesterday. According to Linus the word is "small changes all over".
Microsoft released an update today for its new quantum development kit and quantum computing programming language Q# that adds support for macOS and Linux. According to Ars Technica: "The quantum libraries and samples are now available under an open source license—the source to these was previously merely shared—enabling others to modify and extend them. Interoperability with existing libraries is also being improved: Microsoft is working on integrating Python support. On Windows, today's release includes a preview of the Python integration, which allows Q# programs to call Python code and vice versa."
A new documentary series about women in tech called "Chasing Grace" debuts next month. From The Business Journal: "The series is produced by Jennifer Cloer, co-founder of Wicked Flicks, founder and lead consultant at reTHINKit PR, and former VP of communications at The Linux Foundation, an organization that invests in the creation of shared technology."
Mentor announced last week a "'Mentor Embedded IoT Framework' platform that builds on top of Mentor Embedded Linux with cloud-based IoT cloud services ranging from device authentication and provisioning to monitoring and diagnostics." See the LinuxGizmos article for more info.
Chrome OS soon may allow you to run Linux apps, according to Android Police and other sources: "A new commit on the Chromium Gerrit has come to light, with the name 'New device policy to allow Linux VMs on Chrome OS.' The specific code adds a 'Better Together' menu in the Chrome OS settings, and allows IT administrators to turn the feature on or off."
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
