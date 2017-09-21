Manifold Makes Managing Cloud Developer Services Easy
We love it here when superheroes drop their cloak of invisibility, emerge from stealth mode and reveal themselves to the world. Of course we do—it's the geek in us! Manifold has just done exactly that, emerged from stealth mode and is claiming to be the easiest way to find, buy and manage essential developer services.
Manifold, cloud-agnostic, is working to redefine the developer services ecosystem with a platform that allows developers to find, buy and manage their favorite services easily—from email to logging—without being locked in to any single cloud platform. With Manifold, developers no longer are restricted by the confines of any particular cloud. Instead, they can create stacks tailored specifically for their project needs.
"The modern development stack is complex. Until now, there has been no easy way for developers to discover and manage the mix of services needed to create modern applications without resorting to the one-size-fits-all offerings of the monoclouds", said Jevon MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Manifold. "This has stifled developer freedom and creativity, while also limiting the opportunity for innovative service providers looking to re-invent the way we build applications. Manifold has set out to change this, by providing a simple way for the best developers to connect with their favorite service providers."
Manifold has created a seamless way to tap into the fast-growing ecosystem of independent developer services across any cloud. The company is launching with the support of more than a dozen hand-picked developer favorites including Scout, Mailgun, LogDNA and RedisGreen. With Manifold, developers can manage all of these services and more in a single platform, streamlining the purchasing and management process, so they can focus on building their apps.
"Manifold understands that developers want the freedom to choose the best combination of services, without sacrificing the cost effectiveness and ease-of-use offered by the likes of AWS, Azure and GCP", said Will Conway, CEO at Mailgun. "On the flipside, cloud service providers haven't had an easy way to reach their audience, which has slowed innovation and led many promising companies to fail. By leveling the playing field for both groups, Manifold has the potential to drive significant value for anyone who's looking to deploy a cloud strategy while not sacrificing time to adoption or transparency."
The Manifold platform was built for developers by developers who experienced, and were fed up with, the pain of the current developer services landscape. Manifold is continuing to build out its impressive development team too, which already includes developers from Heroku, Salesforce, Red Hat and other developer-focused companies, and to expand its roster of essential services.
Learn more and see what Manifold has to offer here.
