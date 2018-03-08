Looking for New Writers and Meet Us at SCaLE 16x

Mar 08, 2018  By Jill Franklin
 in

If you're interested in writing for us, we want to hear from you—or even better, here's a chance to meet us in person to discuss the possibilities.

If you're going to SCaLE16x, grab a beer with tech editor Kyle Rankin (@kylerankin) and talk about LJ writing opportunities at 6:30pm tomorrow (March 9, 2018) at The Yardhouse (300 E Colorado Blvd #220, Pasadena).

We're interested in articles on cool projects you've done with Linux/open source/RPi, etc. We'd also like tutorials/howtos, real-world stories, articles on using FOSS to do something unusual or large-scale. Other topics to consider: IoT, machine learning, AI, containers, security, Python—really anything Linux or open-source-related.

Again, we're always looking for new writers from the Linux community. If you have ideas, please send proposals to write@linuxjournal.com.

______________________

Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal