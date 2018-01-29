Linux 4.15 Kernel, GCC, LinuxBoot Project and More Cryptojacking
News briefs for January 29, 2018.
The good: the Linux 4.15 kernel officially has been released. View the diff here, and also see the Linux Kernel Archives for more info.
The bad: more work needs to be done to handle Spectre/Meltdown security vulnerabilities. Linus makes it clear that compiler updates will need to work alongside the kernel ones to help mitigate these issues.
The ugly: unless you are running GCC 7.3 or later, you are still not in the clear.
The Linux Foundation recently announced the new LinuxBoot Project, which "looks to improve system boot performance and reliability by replacing some firmware functionality with a Linux kernel and runtime."
YouTube recently was caught serving ads with cryptojacking malware, as reported by Ars Technica and others.
Thanks to Petros Koutoupis for his contributions to this article.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
Trending Topics
|Rapid, Secure Patching: Tools and Methods
|Jan 29, 2018
|Linux 4.15 Kernel, GCC, LinuxBoot Project and More Cryptojacking
|Jan 29, 2018
|Advice for Buying and Setting Up Laptops When You're Traveling or On-Call
|Jan 28, 2018
|Using gphoto2 to Automate Taking Pictures
|Jan 27, 2018
|Creating an Adventure Game in the Terminal with ncurses
|Jan 26, 2018
|Mycroft Mark II, Chronicle, Intel and Bionic Beaver
|Jan 26, 2018
- Rapid, Secure Patching: Tools and Methods
- Advice for Buying and Setting Up Laptops When You're Traveling or On-Call
- Linux 4.15 Kernel, GCC, LinuxBoot Project and More Cryptojacking
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- Simple Server Hardening
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
- Linux Journal February 2017
- Raspberry Pi Alternatives