Linux 4.15 Kernel, GCC, LinuxBoot Project and More Cryptojacking
News briefs for January 29, 2018.
The good: the Linux 4.15 kernel officially has been released. View the diff here, and also see the Linux Kernel Archives for more info.
The bad: more work needs to be done to handle Spectre/Meltdown security vulnerabilities. Linus makes it clear that compiler updates will need to work alongside the kernel ones to help mitigate these issues.
The ugly: unless you are running GCC 7.3 or later, you are still not in the clear.
The Linux Foundation recently announced the new LinuxBoot Project, which "looks to improve system boot performance and reliability by replacing some firmware functionality with a Linux kernel and runtime."
YouTube recently was caught serving ads with cryptojacking malware, as reported by Ars Technica and others.
Thanks to Petros Koutoupis for his contributions to this article.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
Trending Topics
- Rapid, Secure Patching: Tools and Methods
- Linux 4.15 Kernel, GCC, LinuxBoot Project and More Cryptojacking
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- Simple Server Hardening
- A Switch for Your RPi
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
- Buddy Platform Limited's Parse on Buddy Service
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise