Linus Rants, Cryptojacking Protection, openSUSE and Games
Jan 23, 2018 By Jill Franklin
News updates from January 23, 2018.
Linus Torvalds slams Intel's Spectre and Meltdown patches, calling them "COMPLETE and UTTER GARBAGE". See LKML for more.
Opera released cryptojacking protection to the ad blocker in its desktop browser earlier this month, and yesterday it added that protection to its Opera Mini app for Android and iOS, making your phones safe from cryptocurrency mining as well.
openSUSE 42.2 will reach its EOL (end of life) this week, so users need to update to 42.3 asap.
Feral Interactive sent out a tweet this morning asking what new "macOS, Linux or mobile games" people like to see for 2018.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
