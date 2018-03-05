Kodi v18 Leia Alpha, BleachBit Version 2.0, Use an RPi 3 to Build Your Own Cheap Car Head Unit and More
News updates for March 5, 2018.
Kodi v18 Leia Alpha was released today with "more than 6140 (code chunks changed)", with great improvements to the HTPC software's music library, Live TV and video player. See the changelog for more details.
The BleachBit open-source system cleaner has released version 2.0, with "major improvements to infrastructure, security, stability, and the framework". BleachBit does two things: "removes junk files to make more room" and "removes private information like a virtual shredder". You can download it here.
You now can use a Raspberry Pi 3 to build your own cheap car head unit, thanks to Huan Truong's Crankshaft, a "'turnkey GNU/Linux distribution', which only needs to be downloaded and written to an SD card for the Raspberry Pi 3 tablet", as ZDNet reports. See Huan's Reddit announcement for more info and to report bugs.
The Register reports this morning that WordPress now accounts for 30% of the world's websites, as noted by W3Techs.
Linux from Scratch, the project for building your own custom Linux system from scratch, recently announced its new major release version 8.2. This release "includes updates to glibc-2.27, binutils-2.30, and gcc-7.3.0. In addition five new packages have been moved to the base LFS book from BLFS: libffi, openssl, Python3, ninja, and meson."
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal