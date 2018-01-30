KDE Plasma 5.12, Btrfs Improvement, Linux Support for Wacom SmartPad Devices and More
News updates for January 30, 2018.
Interested in giving KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS Desktop a spin (currently in beta)? Look no further than the latest snapshot releases of OpenSUSE Tumbleweed.
Speaking of KDE Plasma, you now can test the mobile port in a VirtualBox or KVM virtual machine. ISO images are available here.
In Linux kernel-related news, expect to see a ton of Btrfs improvement scheduled for the 4.16 release. This even includes better RAID 5/6 support.
Two developers from Red Hat, Peter Hutterer and Benjamin Tissoires, have announced the Tuhi project, a dæmon providing Linux support for Wacom SmartPad devices like the Bamboo Slate and Bamboo Spark.
SentinelOne recently released a free Linux tool called Blacksmith that detects the Meltdown exploit: "this tool detects the attempted exploitation of Meltdown vulnerability on all Linux systems, empowering Linux admins to stop attacks before they take root".
Thanks to Petros Koutoupis for his contributions to this article.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
