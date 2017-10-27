InfluxData
What is ephemeral data, you ask? InfluxData can supply the answer, because handling it is the business of the company's InfluxData open-source platform that is custom-built for metrics and events. Ephemeral data is transitory, existing only briefly, and is becoming vital for modern applications built where containers, microservices and sensors can come and go and are intermittently connected. The updated InfluxData 1.3 Platform can handle a billion (yes, with a "b"!) unique time series, making it easier to handle ephemeral data coming from containers or adding and removing sensors in IoT-tracking systems. InfluxData addresses the explosion of data points and sources, monitoring and controls requiring nanosecond precision coming from sensors and microservices.
The InfluxData platform provides a comprehensive set of tools and services to accumulate metrics and events data, analyze the data and act on the data via powerful visualizations and notifications. New features in release 1.3 include time-series indexing, high-availability anomaly detection, query language improvements and automatic cluster rebalancing. InfluxData calls the new release "one of the most significant technical advancements in the platform to date".
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Trending Topics
Enterprise Linux
|InfluxData
|Oct 27, 2017
