Heirloom Software: the Past as Adventure
Through the years, I've spent what might seem to some people an inordinate amount of time cleaning up and preserving ancient software. My Retrocomputing Museum page archives any number of computer languages and games that might seem utterly obsolete.
I preserve this material because I think there are very good reasons to care about it. Sometimes these old designs reveal unexpected artistry, surprising approaches that can help us break free of assumptions and limits we didn't know we were carrying.
But just as important, cultures understand themselves through their history and their artifacts, and this is no less true of programming cultures than of any other kind. If you're a computer hacker, great works of heirloom software are your heritage as surely as Old Master paintings are a visual artist's; knowing about them enriches you and helps solidify your relationship to your craft.
For exactly re-creating historical computing experiences, not much can beat running the original binary executables on a software emulator for their host hardware. There are small but flourishing groups of re-creationists who do that sort of thing for dozens of different historical computers.
But that's not what I'm here to write about today, because I don't find that kind of museumization very interesting. It doesn't typically yield deep insight into the old code, nor into the thinking of its designers. For that—to have the experience parallel to appreciating an Old Master painting fully—you need not just a running program but source code you can read.
Therefore, I've always been more interested in forward-porting heirloom source code so it can be run and studied in modern environments. I don't necessarily even consider it vital to retain the original language of implementation; the important goals, in my view, are 1) to preserve the original design in a way that makes it possible to study that design as a work of craft and art, and 2) to replicate as nearly as possible the UI of the original so casual explorers not interested in dipping into source code can at least get a feel for the experiences had by its original users.
Now I'll get specific and talk about Colossal Cave Adventure.
This game, still known as ADVENT to many of its fans because it was written on an operating system that supported only monocase filenames at most six characters long, is one of the great early classics of software. Written in 1976–77, it was the very first text adventure game. It's also the direct ancestor of every rogue-like dungeon simulation, and through those the indirect ancestor of a pretty large percentage of the games being written even today.
If you're of a certain age, the following opening sequence will bring back some fond memories:
Welcome to Adventure!! Would you like instructions?
> n
You are standing at the end of a road before a small brick building.
Around you is a forest. A small stream flows out of the building and
down a gully.
> in
You are inside a building, a well house for a large spring.
There are some keys on the ground here.
There is a shiny brass lamp nearby.
There is food here.
There is a bottle of water here.
>
From this beginning, the game develops with a wry, quirky, humorous and somewhat surrealistic style—a mode that strongly influenced the folk culture of computer hackers that would later evolve into today's Open Source movement.
For a work of art that was the first of its genre, ADVENT's style seems in retrospect startlingly mature. The authors weren't fumbling for an idiom that would later be greatly improved by later artists more sure of themselves; instead, they achieved a consistent (and, at the time, unique) style that would be closely emulated by pretty much everyone who followed them in text adventures, and not much improved on as style even though the technology of the game engines improved by leaps and bounds, and the range of subjects greatly widened.
