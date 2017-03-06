Flash ROMs with a Raspberry Pi
I previously wrote a series of articles about my experience flashing a ThinkPad X60 laptop with Libreboot. After that, the Libreboot project expanded its hardware support to include the ThinkPad X200 series, so I decided to upgrade. The main challenge with switching over to the X200 was that unlike the X60, you can't perform the initial Libreboot flash with software. Instead, you actually need to disassemble the laptop to expose the BIOS chip, clip a special clip called a Pomona clip to it that's wired to some device that can flash chips, cross your fingers and flash.
I'm not generally a hardware hacker, so I didn't have any of the special-purpose hardware-flashing tools that you typically would use to do this right. I did, however, have a Raspberry Pi (well, many Raspberry Pis if I'm being honest), and it turns out that both it and the Beaglebone Black are platforms that have been used with flashrom successfully. So in this article, I describe the steps I performed to turn a regular Raspberry Pi running Raspbian into a BIOS-flashing machine.
The Hardware
To hardware-flash a BIOS chip, you need two main pieces of hardware: a Raspberry Pi and the appropriate Pomona clip for your chip. The Pomona clip actually clips over the top of your chip and has little teeth that make connections with each of the chip's pins. You then can wire up the other end of the clip to your hardware-flashing device, and it allows you to reprogram the chip without having to remove it. In my case, my BIOS chip had 16 pins (although some X200s use 8-pin BIOS chips), so I ordered a 16-pin Pomona clip on-line at almost the same price as a Raspberry Pi!
There is actually a really good guide on-line for flashing a number of different ThinkPads using a Raspberry Pi and the NOOBS distribution; see Resources if you want more details. Unfortunately, that guide didn't exist when I first wanted to do this, so instead I had to piece together what to do (specifically which GPIO pins to connect to which pins on the clip) by combining a general-purpose article on using flashrom on a Raspberry Pi with an article on flashing an X200 with a Beaglebone Black. So although the guide I link to at the end of this article goes into more depth and looks correct, I can't directly vouch for it since I haven't followed its steps. The steps I list here are what worked for me.
Pomona Clip Pinouts
The guide I link to in the Resources section has a great graphic that goes into detail about the various pinouts you may need to use for various chips. Not all pins on the clip actually need to be connected for the X200. In my case, the simplified form is shown in Table 1 for my 16-pin Pomona clip.
|SPI Pin Name
|3.3V
|CS#
|S0/SIO1
|GND
|S1/SIO0
|SCLK
|Pomona Clip Pin #
|2
|7
|8
|10
|15
|16
|Raspberry Pi GPIO Pin #
|1 (17*)
|24
|21
|25
|19
|23
