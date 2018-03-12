Eric Raymond's New UPS Project, Ubuntu's Bionic Beaver 18.04 Beta Released, Kernel Prepatch 4.16-rc5 and More
News briefs for March 12, 2018.
Eric Raymond has started a new project after ranting about the state of the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market, as The Register reports. The Upside project is hosted on GitLab and "is currently defining requirements and developing a specification for a 'high quality UPS that can be built from off-the-shelf parts in any reasonably well-equipped makerspace or home electronics shop'." You can read Eric's original UPS rant here.
Bionic Beaver 18.04 Beta 1 was released last week and is available for download, including images for Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE and Xubuntu. The release announcement notes that "pre-releases of the Bionic Beaver are *not* encouraged for anyone needing a stable system or anyone who is not comfortable running into occasional, even frequent breakage. They are, however, recommended for Ubuntu flavour developers and those who want to help in testing, reporting, and fixing bugs as we work towards getting this release ready."
Kernel prepatch 4.16-rc5 was released yesterday. According to Linus, "This continues to be pretty normal - this rc is slightly larger than rc4 was, but that looks like one of the normal fluctuations due to timing of pull requests, not due to anything distressing."
Debian stretch 9.4 was released this weekend. The update includes many security and bug fixes, so update now if you haven't already.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal